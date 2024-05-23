Mirada AI Sets Stage for Decentralized AI Revolution with Upcoming IDO

Dubai, UAE, May 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

Mirada AI is advancing the AI landscape through its decentralized approach, aiming to address biases and censorship often linked with centralized AI systems. By integrating blockchain technology, Mirada AI offers a transparent and secure platform that enables users to leverage advanced AI tools.

The MIRX Token: Fueling Innovation

Central to Mirada AI’s ecosystem is the MIRX token, which facilitates access to a range of AI services. These include image generation, large language model (LLM) chat, and animation. The MIRX token also supports a dynamic marketplace where users can mint and trade NFTs, enhancing community engagement and user-driven content creation.

Strategic Integrations: Expanding Horizons

Mirada AI’s integration with third-party applications is a testament to its versatility. A prominent example is its partnership with Carbon Browser, a web browser with over 7 million downloads. This integration makes Mirada AI’s functionalities readily available to a large user base, significantly enhancing user experience through direct access via the browser’s interface.

Introducing Sentinel

Mirada AI introduces Sentinel, an advanced AI-powered moderation tool designed to streamline community management on platforms like Telegram. Sentinel automates tasks such as spam detection, conflict resolution, and member support, significantly reducing the need for extensive human staff and cutting operational costs. Fully customizable and scalable, Sentinel handles moderation in real-time across multiple languages, ensuring effective and clear communication within diverse global communities. This innovative tool exemplifies Mirada AI’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and productivity through advanced AI solutions.

Community-Centric Innovations

Mirada AI is not just about cutting-edge technology; it’s about building a vibrant community. The platform is developing a marketplace for NFTs, prompt packs, wallpapers, and guides, fostering a sense of ownership and participation among users. This community-driven approach is designed to empower users, making them active contributors to the platform’s growth and success.

Introduction to the IDO

Mirada AI is set to revolutionize the decentralized AI landscape with its upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO). Scheduled to be hosted on the renowned Poolz and Carbon launchpads, this IDO marks a significant milestone for the company. With a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $10 million, the event promises to attract considerable attention from investors and enthusiasts alike.

A Vision for the Future

Mirada AI’s roadmap includes expanding its product offerings and forging new strategic partnerships, all while staying true to its core values of decentralization and truth-seeking. As the platform evolves, it continues to prioritize user empowerment, transparency, and innovation.

In conclusion, Mirada AI is poised to transform the AI landscape with its decentralized approach, robust integrations, and community-centric innovations. The MIRX token, strategic partnerships, and a clear vision for the future collectively position Mirada AI as a leader in the decentralized AI revolution. For investors and tech enthusiasts, Mirada AI represents a promising frontier in the evolving world of artificial intelligence.

For more information, users can visit Mirada AI.

Developer

Lasha Dvalish

Mirada Labs

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.