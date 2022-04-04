Singapore, Singapore, 4th April, 2022,

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will introduce a Mystery Box NFT collection through Binance NFT , the NFT marketplace of Binance , the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange. The sale begins on April 5, 2022, at 11:00 UTC.

Celebrities and athletes have shown an increasing appetite for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Boxing legend Mike Tyson is the latest individual to explore opportunities in this space. Tyson and his team will collaborate with the Binance NFT platform to bring the collection of 15,000 NFTs to a global audience.

Participants in the sale can acquire Mystery Box NFT for $44 BUSD. Through participation, fans can unlock ownership of signed physical Mike Tyson merchandise, including gloves, shorts, T-shirts, warm-up gear, and other autographed items. In addition, NFT buyers can acquire ownership of a never-before-seen Mike Tyson NFT, designed by internationally renowned crypto-native artist Henric Aryee .

Further utility of the Mike Tyson Mystery Box NFT is provided through exclusive access, rewards, and information on upcoming Mike Tyson NFT and Metaverse launches. Moreover, NFT holders will receive three additional special edition NFTs for free, to be airdropped later in 2022.

The Mike Tyson Mystery Box NFT sale on the Binance NFT platform begins on April 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM UTC and runs until April 5, 2022, at 11:00 PM UTC. Once the primary sale concludes, the secondary market will open shortly after. Participants can collect five different designs:

Bronze (9,000 NFTs): Special Collector’s Edition #1 created by Henric Aryee

Silver (4,000 NFTs): Special Collector’s Edition NFT #2 created by Henric Aryee

Gold (1,950 NFTs): Special Collector’s Edition NFT #3 draw by Henric Aryee

Platinum (35 NFTs): Unlocks physical Mike Tyson merchandise

Diamond (15 NFTs): Unlocks autographed Mike Tyson merchandise

For more information on the upcoming Mike Tyson Mystery Box NFT sale head to Binance NFT .

