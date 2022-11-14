Michael Grieves, father of the Digital Twins, to headline the conferences at IOT Solutions World Congress￼

The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the largest international event devoted to industry transformation through disruptive technologies, will feature Michael Grieves, father of the Digital Twin concept, as a speaker at its 2023 edition. From January 31st to February 2nd, the event will feature over 400 exhibitors and 250 experts taking the stage to speak on disruptive technologies and solutions that are transforming industries.

Organized by Fira de Barcelona in partnership with the Industry IOT Consortium® (IIC™), the 2023 edition of IOTSWC will structure its congress program in six horizontal tracks or stages aimed at providing a new cross-industry approach: Industry IOT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twins (DT), Edge Computing, Augmented Reality and 5G. The conferences and sessions will feature top international speakers and will present use cases that provide clear examples of how disruptive technologies are radically transforming businesses.

Among the featured speakers is Dr. Michael Grieves, Executive Director and Chief Scientist at the Digital Twin Institute and international expert in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). Grieves is widely recognized as the father of Digital Twin after a conference he gave on PLM at the Society of Manufacturing Engineers in Michigan in 2002. The idea originally dubbed doubleganger became known as the digital twin during Grieves’ collaboration with the NASA while developing a technological roadmap in 2010. Grieves has over five decades of extensive executive and deep technical experience in both global and entrepreneurial technology and manufacturing companies.

Digital Transformation Leaders

To provide the keys to effective business transformation, IOTSWC is preparing a congress program that will feature some of the most innovative companies and experts worldwide. Among them are Sean O’Regain, Deputy Head of Industry 5.0 at the European Commission; Lookman Fazal, Chief Information & Digital Officer at New Jersey Transit, Seonhi Ro, Manufacturing Industry 4.0 Specialist at Ford; Sandeep Shekhawat, Director of Engineering at WalmartLabs; Cristian Paun, Global Digital Leader at Dupont; Julien Bertolini, IoT expert at Volvo; and Jesper Toubol, VP of Operations – Moulding Production at Lego Group.

Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

On 2023, IOTSWC will be jointly held with the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress (BCC), an international event focused on the field of cybersecurity that will hold its fourth edition at the Gran Via venue. Jointly organized by Fira de Barcelona and the Agència de Ciberseguretat de Catalunya, the body responsible for cybersecurity in Catalonia for both society and the public administration, the congress will focus on the importance of increasing the digital security levels of all companies and industries to avoid or minimize the effects of attacks by cybercriminals. The BCC will also host an exhibition area and a hacking village where ethical hacker will be able to show their skills and help companies spot the weaknesses in their systems in order to improve their protection.

Together with ISE

Following the success of the first co-located edition of IOTSWC and Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in 2022, the two events have decided to continue their co-location. At the first joint edition, the events explored the common ground between two different sets of disruptive technologies and the potential this offers to attendees and exhibitors. Thus, visitors will again be able to access the exhibition areas of both events at no additional cost, while IOTSWC delegates will receive a 50% discount if they wish to register for any of the ISE.

