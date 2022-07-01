Meet Big Eyes (BIG), Crypto’s Next Big Project

Big Eyes (BIG) is the next big project set to make a big splash in the meme token scene. Taking the rules set by Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and flipping them on their head, Big Eyes (BIG) is rewriting the rules on what a meme token can be and how the community can interact with it.

We got the chance to speak with the creator, Big Eyes himself, to discuss how he came about the idea of his token, and how a cat like him is taking on the cryptocurrency market.

Meet Big Eyes

Hi, Big Eyes! Thank you so much for your time today. Do you think, for those who don’t know who you are, you could introduce yourself?

Thanks for the introduction I hope you don’t mind sign language, cats don’t talk human. I’m the founder of Big Eyes, the DeFi community token launched to make awww fortune and save the ocean’s fish, so there’s always delicious fish to eat.

Thank you for that, and don’t worry, we can understand you perfectly.

I’ve heard you’ve lived a bit of a crazy life, going all over the world from Washington DC to Japan by yacht and whale! I have to ask, what was your favourite part about Japan?

Sushi. Humans know how to spoil fish, but the Japanese have turned eating fish into art. In a sushi bar, the only word you need to know is “omakase”, literally ‘I leave it up to you’, it’s like a personal challenge to the chef to meet that trust.

Through all of your experiences around the world, what was it that inspired you to delve into the world of cryptocurrency? And why base it around yourself?

I’ve always had big eyes, you’ve probably noticed. They were the reason I never made it as an ally cat. I’m cute, and I always saw that as a weakness- by being cute, you are weak and meek.

But one day, as I looked out to sea, I realised two things: cute is a billion-dollar industry and humans are irresponsibly eating all the fish. As an accomplished mathematician I understood blockchain, so it was an obvious answer to solve the fish problem with a community token that’s all about Cute as a currency.

I’m cute, never wanted to be, but I must have been made this way for a reason.

What is the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem all about?

If Cute is a currency we better start selling. That’s what the ecosystem is all about – NFTs, merch, events, comics. High impact, high engagement, and Big Eyed price.

I know you care a lot about setting yourself apart from other cute cryptocurrency mascots. What makes you different from someone like Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

I’m a cat. I’m not a mascot.

You’re quite right Big Eyes! Unlike those mascot animals like Shiba Inu (SHIB), you are completely real, with clear personality. It was a fantastic idea to base your token on yourself.

Which blockchain did you decide to build Big Eyes (BIG) on? What made you choose it?

Ethereum (ETH). There is no point saving the fish if we’re going to boil them in the oceans. Ethereum (ETH) is moving to Proof of Stake, POS, reducing the need for mining and all the energy it consumes. Plus, all the benefits of smart contracts that a cat’s gotta love.

Ethereum (ETH) is a fantastic choice! It certainly gives you the chance to dream big about where this project will go.

I know you have some big plans ahead, like your NFT Sushi Crew. What is your favourite type of sushi?

I’ll always take the chef’s recommendation in a restaurant, at sea I’ll have what I catch, but at home, it’s fatty salmon.

Speaking of fish, I also know that you have plans to work with ocean conservation charities in the future. That is a very noble cause! Can you tell me a little more about that?

The creation of a network of ocean sanctuaries is essential to give fish a chance. They will help protect against overfishing, pollution, and oil drilling. Only 1% of international waters are protected, scientists say that should be 30%. I have a friend called Dave to says it doesn’t matter, and that it’s just a conspiracy, but I prefer to believe the scientists.

One last question for you today Big Eyes. I know you have lots of big plans ahead, but what is the ultimate goal? If all your hopes and dreams come true, where could Big Eyes (BIG) go?

To the moon and back. That’s the dream.

Big Eyes’ insights through this interview have proven to me that his passion for his project and commitment to his cause places the Big Eyes (BIG) token in a great position to make a big impact on the crypto landscape. Through his cute appearance and striking personality, Big Eyes has set himself and his token apart from the crowd, taking the meme token to a new level.

It is certainly not a launch to miss.

–

