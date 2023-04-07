McWaters Stablecoin Bill Overshadowed by $4.0 Mio TMS Network (TMSN) Phenomenon, Rival Coins Chainlink (LINK) & Conflux (CFX) Failing to Keep Pace

The McWaters Stablecoin Bill, a proposed legislation that seeks to regulate stablecoins in the United States, has been overshadowed by the growing popularity of the TMS Network (TMSN). TMS Network (TMSN), a blockchain-based payments platform, has been gaining momentum in the crypto market, leaving rival coins Chainlink (LINK) and Conflux (CFX) struggling to keep pace.

This article examines the recent developments in the stablecoin industry and the rise of TMS Network (TMSN) as a potential game-changer in the world of digital currencies.

TMS Network (TMSN)

The McWaters bill would grant the Fed more power and exempt payment stablecoins from regulation by the SEC. Furthermore, it aims to make it clear that payment stablecoins are not securities. However, trailblazing newcomer, TMS Network (TMSN) is unfazed by this development.

TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized blockchain-based trading platform, has surpassed everyone’s expectations with its recent surge in crypto prices. Its innovative trading solutions and utility have made it the talk of the town.

For many traders, TMS Network (TMSN) is a much-needed development as crypto adoption rises. Its multipurpose, intuitive, and accessible platform is based on the Ethereum chain, making it safer, seamless, faster, and more transparent than traditional trading platforms.

TMS Network (TMSN) is the world’s first and most advanced digital trading platform that supports many assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, Forex, and CFDs. It provides users with an all-in-one trading and financial universe where they can conduct multiple transactions in one place with robust trading tools.

Anyone can join TMS Network (TMSN)’s online trading community, automatically copy trades, connect with other traders, share information, and gain insights into trading strategies. This unique offering has no match in the market, making TMS Network (TMSN) a force to be reckoned with.

TMS Network (TMSN) has raised over $500k in the early presale stage, and the TMS Network (TMSN) token is trading at $0.05, over a 100x rise in initial presale price. Analysts are optimistic about a bullish 2023 for TMS Network (TMSN), making it the biggest thing to be a part of this year.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that aims to connect smart contracts to real-world data, enabling them to execute automatically when pre-defined conditions are met.

Chainlink (LINK) has been struggling to break a key resistance level, resulting in horizontal trading despite strong downward support. At the time of writing, Chainlink (LINK) is at $7.40, attempting to consolidate above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $7.37. Chainlink (LINK) is supported by the 50-day EMA at $7.08 and the 100-day EMA at $7.00, indicating stronger downward support compared to overhead pressure.

If buyer momentum increases, Chainlink (LINK) could break the critical resistance level at $7.65 and extend up to $8.34. However, seller momentum could cause Chainlink (LINK) to drop below the 50-day EMA and invalidate the bullish thesis.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) is a layer-1 public blockchain that aims to solve scalability and security issues of traditional blockchain networks by using a unique tree-graph structure and an innovative consensus algorithm called Tree-Graph.

Conflux (CFX) operates a consensus protocol known as GHAST, and CFX is Conflux (CFX)’s native cryptocurrency used for network consensus, incentivization, governance, and staking.

As of April 5, 2023, Conflux (CFX) coin was trading at $0.380079. Its all-time high was on March 27, 2021, at $1.70. Analysts predict CFX will reach a maximum price of $0.32 by the end of 2023 and jump to $1 by 2026. As a result of these aspects, Conflux (CFX) can be considered. However, despite these little gains, Conflux (CFX) has failed to keep up pace with TMS Network (TMSN)

To know more about TMS Network (TMSN), check out these links below:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6