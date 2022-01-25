TL;DR Breakdown:

McDonald poked fun at cryptocurrency investors amid the current state of the market.

The company said it’s evaluating its payment experience, in response to a tweet about adding Dogecoin for payment.

Over the recent weeks, the world’s leading restaurant chain McDonald’s has been gaining free marketing, sort of, from cryptocurrency investors who would always make jokes about applying to work with the fast-food company when the cryptocurrency market faces a severe crash.

Even the co-founder of Dogecoin Billy Markus, and El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele played along: editing their profile photos on Twitter to match the McDonald’s theme. At the time, Bitcoin (BTC) was already trading around $35,000, dragging along other major altcoins.

Crypto investors caught the joke

Earlier today, McDonald’s spiced things up. They took to their Twitter handle to check on people in crypto whilst teasing about the present situation in the cryptocurrency market, in some way.

how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2022

Binance, Coinbase, and many other crypto platforms played along, with Michael Saylor saying he’s “doing whatever it takes to acquire more Bitcoin.” Meanwhile, some Dogecoin fans also used the opportunity to ask the company when they are rolling out support for cryptocurrency payments.

When Dogecoin in McDonald’s?

Last week, Dogecoin investors indicated an interest in paying for foods in the restaurant with the popular meme token. The DOGE community had asked the company to add Dogecoin for payment after McDonald’s shared an image of Shiba Inu dog holding up a fry in its mouth, in response to a comment from Billy Markus.

hey #dogecoin fam let’s make sure this tweet response of McDonald’s is their highest engagement one https://t.co/9nZPRy8p53 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 19, 2022

The company is yet to provide any information on whether Dogecoin will be supported as a payment currency soon – especially at this current state of the market. However, their response was that “we appreciate hearing your interest and continuously evaluate the payments experience.”