Marine Moguls ERC-404 Launch with $2.9 Million in Prizes for Token Holders

Seoul, South Korea, May 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Marine Moguls has launched on the ERC-404 protocol, introducing a new approach to digital asset management. The project features $2.9 million in prizes linked to over 25% of the tokens, providing $MOGUL owners a potential chance to win prizes, including 100,000 USDT and 50,000 USDT, along with staking rewards.

$MOGUL Contract: 0x0c9bb15b32334bDAA7Ad319FA356Dd3E8e184564

NFT Marketplace: https://market.marinemoguls.com

Key Features of Marine Moguls

Marine Moguls isn’t just another token and NFT launch; it’s an innovative ecosystem that rewards $MOGUL holders with prizes and benefits. Holders can potentially win a share of $2.9 Million worth of prizes, exclusive access to the high-performing trading bot MetBot, and staking rewards.

All 10,000 Marine Mogul NFTs mock traditional finance while embracing decentralized blockchain. Each has a unique mix of provably random traits and rarities, with 5,000 having attributes that can be merged or crafted into rarer, more desirable, and valuable NFTs. These mechanics enrich the user experience and enhance the potential for returns through strategic trading and holding.

Marine Moguls invites everyone to embark on a voyage through a financial wonderland, where every token is a treasure map to untold riches and thrilling market adventures.

What Sets ERC-404 Apart?

The innovative ERC-404 protocol is a hybrid of fungible and non-fungible tokens. It provides token holders with fractional NFT ownership and NFT holders with instant 24/7 liquidity – the days of waiting for an NFT buyer and seller are over.

Users can sell the NFTs on the NFT marketplace, sell the tokens instantly on decentralized exchanges (DEX), or merge and craft NFTs to increase their rarity and value.

This innovation allows users to discard (liquidate) an NFT instantly by simply selling a fraction (or all) of a $MOGUL token and repurchasing it minutes later to get a newly minted NFT rather than waiting for someone to buy the NFT on a marketplace, which was standard practice before the advent of ERC-404.

Owning less than one $MOGUL token gives the user fractional ownership of the entire Marine Moguls NFT collection.

As a result, ERC-404 solves the common and painful challenges of an auction-based NFT trading system that prohibits instant and seamless NFT trading and makes price discovery inefficient. Marine Moguls users who wish to sell their NFT for more than the $MOGUL token price can do so on the NFT marketplace.

This innovative new concept is a far more efficient way to interact with, trade, and experience NFTs.

Join the Wave of Innovation

The launch of Marine Moguls on BNB Chain ERC-404 protocol represents a significant milestone in the blockchain and NFT landscape. Marine Moguls invites everyone to explore this new frontier of NFTs, where liquidity meets rarity and community rewards reach new heights.

Individuals can acquire $MOGUL tokens and join a fast-growing community at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

For more information on trading and benefits, visit the official website or connect through the social platforms listed below.

About Marine Moguls and MetBot by MetFi

Marine Moguls and MetBot, powered by MetFi DAO, redefine AI and digital asset integration using the pioneering ERC-404 protocol. This initiative sets a new standard for blockchain utility, merging token fungibility with the unique traits of NFTs for instant 24/7 NFT liquidity and fractional NFT ownership, broadening access and appeal.

MetBot enhances the ecosystem’s utility and value. As a cutting-edge AI high-frequency trading bot, MetBot provides Marine Mogul token holders exclusive access to high-frequency trading that has the potential for returns. This AI bot boasts advanced intelligence and adaptive trading strategies while giving users total control over their funds every step of the way.

Marine Moguls and MetBot embody MetFi’s vision of innovation, decentralization, and a valuable and rewarding digital future. Joining the Marine Moguls community leads to an evolving ecosystem that challenges traditional concepts of value and ownership, delivering tangible benefits and sophisticated trading solutions that work in all market conditions.

