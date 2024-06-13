MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit 2024 Sparked GameTech Revolution and Unity Across the Baltics and Nordics

12 June 2024, Tallinn, Estonia – HIPTHER, leading conference organizer for Gaming and Technology industries in Europe, is thrilled to announce the completion of a revolutionary 2024 edition for their successful MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit series.

The #hipthers brought together in Tallinn some of the best companies and most distinguished experts across iGaming, Technology and Compliance industries between 3-5 June, offering a premium experience of growth and connectivity to local and international professionals.

Relive the Moments – MBGTS 2024 Photo Album

From the Baltic and Nordic Standards to the World: iGaming & Compliance Updates

Day 1 of the Summit was brimming with Compliance updates and insights from panels focusing both on the local standards, as well as keeping up with global compliance trends. Renowned experts debated the the complexities and nuances of the iGaming regulatory landscape in the Baltics and Nordics, offered a concise overview of the complex regulatory frameworks in Serbia, the USA, Spain, Germany, and Estonia, and provided Insights into Market Dynamics, Trends, and Sports Betting Evolution in the Nordic iGaming Landscape.

Furthermore, delegates had the precious opportunity to attend an IMGL Masterclass about Navigating MiCA, EU AI Act, and DSA in the Digital Age.

Exploring Fintech, Blockchain, and the Potential of DAOs in the Gaming Industry

The Summit offered valuable insights on the evolution of financial institutions, exploring the integration of fintech and blockchain and the challenges and opportunities it brings.

Our experts introduced the concept of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) and how they are emerging as a transformative force in the gaming industry, offering new possibilities for community-driven game development, player-owned economies, and transparent governance.

Exploring Digital Engagement: Esports Dynamics, Gamification, Mobile Innovation, AI and Web3

True to its title of Gaming & TECH, the conference delved deep into all matters Tech, ranging from Gaming and the global challenges and opportunities within the eSports industry, the strategic integration of gamification to boost player retention and loyalty in the iGaming sector, and the Digital Services Act and AI EU Act for businesses, to the Integration of Blockchain and Web3 Across Industries.

A specially designed Workshop on Baltic Compliance in Web3, Fintech, and Blockchain offered a deep dive into Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania’s regulatory frameworks, featuring interactive discussions and case studies.

The Power of Communication: Marketing & Organizational Culture Sessions

The MARE BALTICUM Summit speakers offered insights and ample food for thought for all aspects of Marketing in GameTech, starting from the power collab between SEO and Affiliate Marketing Websites, and highlighting the crossroads between B2B and B2C on the path to commercial success.

Honouring the commitment to offering valuable knowledge across the spectrum of GameTech operations, HIPTHER innovates by adding the matter of Organizational Culture in the industry’s Conference Agenda under the guidance of expert Organizational Culture Designers.

Connecting People in the 21st Century: MARE BALTICUM Networking Sessions

The magical MARE BALTICUM Experience kicked off with a relaxing Welcome Meet in the lavish environment of the Olympic Park Casino on 3 June.

Wellness and balanced nutrition are always a staple at HIPTHER conferences, and this time the Team upped the Game by adding a special Morning Yoga & Mindful Breathing Session from a certified yoga instructor, to open Day 1 with tranquility and focus. The “traditional” Morning Networking Run opened Day 2 on 5 June, also celebrating the Global Running Day 2024!

Delicious vegan meals, snacks, and coffee nourished attendees and promoted networking and bonding over new taste experiences across the lunch and coffee breaks.

Two electrifying networking parties, the Baltic & Scandinavian Gaming (BSG) Awards Ceremony Party featuring an exciting karaoke stage, and the Closing Party, offering a Private Concert, Pizza and Drinks, brought people together and ensured a fun, social, and successful experience for all!

The Future of Gaming & Technology: MARE BALTICUM 2025 and European Gaming Congress

The popular MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Series travels and honours the Baltic States, and will return next year in Vilnius! Stay tuned to HIPTHER Channels for updates!

In the meantime, HIPTHER prepares a new All-Gaming Conference Experience and invites you to the European Gaming Congress (EGC) 2024 in Warsaw on 15-16 October, to discuss and connect over Gambling Industry Compliance, iGaming Innovation, Marketing (Communication, Affiliate, SEO), Organizational Culture, and the Evolution of Fintech and Blockchain.

