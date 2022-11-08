Making Trading Even More Flawless: B2Broker Launches A Brand New B2Trader Update with Stop Order Capability

B2Broker – provider of technological services and turnkey solutions for the financial sector and cryptocurrency market – announced that one of the company’s flagship products – the B2Trader matching engine – has received a new update according to which the system now allows the use of stop orders. Now the platform is even more powerful, and in addition to the existing tools for spot FX and crypto trading, it gives a new perspective on the trading process. This solution will be key when it comes to protecting investments and managing trading strategies for users. This new update will be another important step to improve the performance and functionality of the system.

Even Better Order Control with a New Stop Orders Feature

In order to provide their clients with the best service, B2Trader is now offering a matching engine system with the ability to place stop orders, including market stop orders and stop limit orders. Stop orders can be placed for any instrument on the exchange and are available in any package. Trades can now be placed with more flexibility and control thanks to this new feature.

The stop market order is used by traders when the market moves against them in order to limit losses or take profits. It is common to use stop limit orders when entering or exiting the market at a specific price. Pending orders can be placed for both types of orders and will be triggered at the price specified when the market moves.

Limit and stop prices are used when placing stop limit orders. Orders are triggered by a stop price, while limit price is a minimum or maximum price when the orders are executed. Orders converted to limit orders, if the market price reaches the stop price, and will be only filled if the market price is within the limit price.

From now on stop orders can be found in B2Trader on the order entry screen and using the buy and sell buttons they can be quickly placed, including quick and direct placement from the chart.

Verdict

B2Trader is one of the most versatile, multifunctional, and incredibly convenient matching engines that the market offers today. Thanks to the fruitful work of the B2Broker team, B2Trader became even faster and more convenient, and with further updates, the company is planning to introduce even more new improvements that will help to create a product that is indispensable for outstanding trading.