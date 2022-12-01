LUNC Coin, How Meme Coin Toon Finance Prevents Another Terra

Currently, Terra Classic (LUNC) is experiencing a strong volatility trend in the cryptocurrency market due to its large trading volume.Because some cryptocurrencies, such asDash 2 Trade, Calvaria and Impt.io are not doing well Tamadoge has taken the opportunity to open up the market for themselves.

In this article, we will forecast the price of LUNC and explore other more lucrative options to invest in. Some plausible cryptocurrency investment possibilities are:

Dash 2 Trade

Toon Finance Token TFT

IMPT

Tamadoge

Price prediction for Terra Luna Classic LUNC

The cost of Terra’s Luna Classic (LUNC) has increased, rising from $0.0002282 to $0.0002513. Although it is a small gain, it indicates that the project may be progressing, especially in light of recent reports detailing a 4-year plan to restore the token’s value.

The recent event which saw 200 million LUNC minted might have caused the rise to stop abruptly. As indicated before, Luna Classic (LUNC) was doing well up until now. Even though today’s price has experienced a small decrease after yesterday’s 4.4% increase in the span of 24 hours, people are still optimistic about the token’s future.

Although it’s popular and has a 4-year plan to recover, LUNC will continue to have volatile inventory levels. So, if you’re thinking about investing in LUNC, be aware that it comes with risks.

All these gains though pile in compared to the recent rise of DEX related tokens such as Trust Wallet Token and Toon Finance Token both of which nearly doubled in price recently.

Other Top Crypto Options to Consider

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is a new service that helps cryptocurrency investors to learn and make more money. The company behind it, Learn 2 Trade, has over 70,000 members.

dash 2 Trade is a tool that can help investors make their investment selections. It is anticipated that many new investors will enter the cryptocurrency market looking to capitalize on the upcoming bull run, and Dash 2 Trade may be just what they need.

Dash 2 Trade’s platform offers a wide variety of features that we believe makes it one of the best new coins available along with Toon Finance Token TFT. These features include social and technical analysis tools, alerts for trades, and more. The site provides three subscription levels: “Free Tier,” “Basic Tier,” and “Premium Tier.” The FreeTier is free to use.

With the initial presale raising $2 million and coming to a close, the D2T is preparing for its next set of presales. There are eight stages remaining in the current D2T presale. The price has risen from $0.0476 to $0.05 due to heavy demand form buyers during the first sale’s duration.

Toon Finance Token TFT

Toon Finance Token TFT is one of the best new tokens along with Dash 2 Trade with an even better proposition since it is newer than Dash 2 Trade. This means that new investors are still welcome and has a higher chance of gaining from the current bull run specific to this section of the market that affects DEX projects.

TFT is the world’s first meme-based blockchain project that has been created to bring together an engaged and passionate gaming community, allowing them to earn rewards simply by playing their favorite games. By becoming a part of the Toon Finance network, gamers will be able to collect digital assets while also being backed by its own DEX Toon Swap.

It is so feature rich that its price nearly doubled just a couple of weeks after its initial announcement. It is currently offered at a price of $0.0055 and its current market cap stands at around $37 million making it one of the most sought after tokens in recent times.

Toon Finance has already reached its soft cap and collected over $4m in investment.

IMPT Token

Another cryptocurrency that is predicted to surge in value is this one. This presale initiative was an investment opportunity that garnered more than $5 million in just two weeks. IMPT focuses on using actual instances to highlight the climate crisis, which is one of the most crucial global issues today.

Whether or not it will work is up in the air but IMPT wants to give it a go using people’s funding and support.

IMPT is not like other new projects because it uses blockchain technology to help reduce your carbon footprint. With this project, you can buy credits from over 10,000 stores and brands.

1.6 billion tokens will be available to the public during the first stage of presales at $0.018 per token. The first phase will continue until November 25 or until all the tokens are sold, whichever comes first; afterward, the second and third phases will begin sequentially.

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is a Tamaverse-native cryptocurrency that allows users to develop and breed Tamago Pets. Users can compete against one another in the game to win TAMA, the game’s native currency.

Tamadoge is a rare meme coin that actually has a use-case with its own p2e game. While it still cannot remove itself from the group of meme coins that have high volume and low value, it is able to somewhat separate itself by having a p2e game under its belt.

There are 2 billion TAMA tokens in total supply. deflationary asset, which means that the developers would decrease the present supply over time. A player burns 5% of their TAMA spend each time they make a purchase from theTAMA store

Of the TAMA supply, 20% has been set aside for upcoming exchange listings, and the remaining 50% is available in the presale. Of that supplied amount, 65% will go toward prizes in its P2E prize pools with 30%, going specifically towards marketing efforts.

Keep your eyes peeled for D2T and TFT

According to this report, D2T, Toon Finance TFT, IMPT and Tamadoge are the top choice for investors searching for cryptos to invest in so long as they know what they’re getting into.

For the best choices, D2T and TFT with TFT coming in better simply because it is newer and has a higher chance of earning you more since you’ll be able to get in early.

Not only will investing in these cryptocurrencies increase the size of your portfolio significantly, but they also show great potential as long-term investments.

