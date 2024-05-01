LUKSO Announces Grant Program to Foster User-Centric, Social and Creative Projects

Berlin, Germany, May 1st, 2024, Chainwire

Wave 1 of the Quarterly Program Will Be Backed by $1 Million in Funding from the Foundation for the New Creative Economies

LUKSO, a next-generation EVM blockchain designed to revolutionize the way users interact with the new creative economy, announces the launch of a new grant program, designed to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of user-centric, social and creative projects built on LUKSO. The first application wave of the LUKSO Grants Program is backed by $1 million USD, which will be followed by subsequent quarterly application waves.

LUKSO is a layer-1 EVM blockchain platform co-founded by Fabian Vogelsteller, author of ERC-20, ERC-725 and former Lead Ðapp developer of Ethereum, and Marjorie Hernandez, Founder of The Dematerialised, an experiential marketspace for NFTs. Since its mainnet launch on May 23rd, 2023, LUKSO has gained over 145,000 validators.

Reacting to the launch of the grant program, Fabian Vogelsteller said, “LUKSO’s innovative smart contract standards and Universal Profiles are the technical foundation for new and rich use cases across web3 from decentralized social media to the creator economy. LUKSO provides a new fundamental infrastructure that addresses the barriers to entry for mainstream users, specifically creating and managing accounts and paying gas fees, and we are excited to see what developers and teams will bring to the table to bring this infrastructure to life.”

LUKSO is introducing new tools and standards for creative decentralized applications and decentralized social media platforms to flourish with a more simplified experience for web3. This new infrastructure includes LUKSO’s “Universal Profiles”, a complete on-chain and recoverable web3 identity which conveniently allows users to manage of all their blockchain activities without a wallet or paying gas fees.

LUKSO welcomes applications from all projects that contribute to the LUKSO ecosystem, and should utilize LUKSO Standards Proposals (LSPs) and Universal Profiles, which increase functionality and user-friendliness of blockchain dApps and experiences. Categories of projects for consideration will be: dApps, infrastructure and developer tools and education and community. dApp sub-categories for consideration include, Creator Economy & Social Media, DAOs, DeFi, Fashion, Art, Music, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Gaming & Virtual Worlds, Marketplaces and Sustainability.

Applications open on May 1st, 2024 at 4pm CET and remain open until June 16th at 4pm CET. Interested parties can visit lukso.network/grants for more information.

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a pioneering layer-1 EVM blockchain platform poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain technology. Introducing a suite of innovative tools and standards, LUKSO is at the forefront of transforming how the world engages with blockchain. By providing fundamental building blocks, LUKSO empowers participants across New Creative Economies to unlock the full potential of Web3, revolutionizing digital lifestyle ecosystems through groundbreaking advancements in identification, virtualization, and tokenization. With its dynamic array of tools and standards, LUKSO facilitates the development of next-generation applications, including NFT 2.0, Universal Profiles, and Cultural Currencies, thereby enabling seamless evolution within creative industries amidst the emerging digital lifestyle arena. Founded by Fabian Vogelsteller and Marjorie Hernandez, LUKSO is committed to pioneering innovation and fostering the growth of transformative technologies for a connected and empowered future.

Senior Consultant

Bridget van Voorst

CW8 Communications

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.