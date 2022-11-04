Lotterium: catching iLottery with unique gameplay, bets and winnings in crypto

Lotterium is the first online lottery developed and operated exclusively in the world of cryptocurrencies. Lotterium combines colorful slots and familiar online casino visuals, but under the bonnet lies solid lottery mechanics and a fixed RTP of 95%, which is equally high for all games. Lotterium is not just having lots of fun and trying your luck, but also a way to quickly and legally increase your savings in cryptocurrency. The maximum win in Lotterium is 10 Bitcoins (approx. $200,000).

Lotterium: Unique kind of joy

Lotterium has 30 colorful and exclusive slots of its own make, just to start with, which are created by the best specialists in Las Vegas. You won’t find these games on any other platforms. This is a Lotterium exclusive. Our best developers came up with dozens of exciting game themes, from treasure hunting and time travel to luxury lifestyle. Our designers and animators created colorful and stylish visuals that will take you to the amazing world of excitement and fun.

In Lotterium, you can only deposit and withdraw game funds in cryptocurrencies, which limits the circle of players to only an audience that is united in spirit, interests and values. What's more, you can legally place bets and receive winnings in the crypto-lottery from any device and from almost anywhere in the world. Players are limited only by the regulations that apply to cryptocurrencies in their country of residence, and winnings are not taxed.

Lotterium features

30 colorful games of our own design: immerse yourself in the carnival atmosphere of Rio and ancient Rome, or try your luck in the classic games of Keno and Heads or Tails

Reliable licenced lottery mechanics

Betting with cryptocurrency: play your way to increase your savings

Single high RTP of 95% for all games

Play in any country of the world, legally and without snags (traps)

Low deposit and withdrawal commissions thanks to native blockchain integration.

How does it work

Lotterium pre-generates a list of codes from games, forming a kind of digital stack of lottery tickets. Each time the user clicks the Play button, they are essentially pulling one lottery ticket from the stack. Whether you pulled out the winning ticket or not, depends only on your luck. The lottery RTP is fixed at 95%, which distinguishes this service from online casinos.

Playing the Lotterium online is simple: just register on the website or download the app.

At the moment, deposits and withdrawals are made in Bitcoin and Tether, but Etherium, Litecoin and many other cryptocurrencies will join the list in the near future.

Funds are credited in any of the accepted cryptocurrencies and are automatically converted into in-game currency – LTU (Lotterium).

Play your way to multiply your crypto-savings with Lotterium, unique kind of joy.