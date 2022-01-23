TL;DR Breakdown

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today.

LTC/USD consolidated above $105 overnight.

Bullish momentum slowly returns.

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect a retracement to follow after a rejection of further downside and consolidation above $105 overnight. Likely LTC/USD will look to retrace to the $120 previous major support next.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market has seen recovery over the last 24 hours. The market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have gained 1.06 and 3.71 percent. Meanwhile, Litecoin (LTC) follows with over 4 percent gain.

Litecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Litecoin reacts higher after spike below $100

LTC/USD traded in a range of $99.76 – $111.45, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by over 5 percent, totaling $1.78 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $7.67 billion, ranking the coin in 22nd place overall.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart: LTC begins to retrace

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Litecoin price starting to advance after consolidation above $105 overnight.

Litecoin price action has seen a strong decline this week. From the previous major swing high at $152, LTC/USD has lost over 35 percent to the low of $96.5, which was reached yesterday.

However, as soon as LTC moved below the $100 mark, strong rejection for further downside followed. LTC quickly returned above $150 support and started to consolidate.

Therefore, we have sene the Litecoin price establish a base from which to reverse. Likely more upside will follow over the next 24 hours, with the $120 mark to be tested next.

Litecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a reaction higher from the $105 support. Likely LTC/USD is now ready to retrace as sellers are exhausted.

