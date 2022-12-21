Light Up the Xmas Tree With 1xBit and Win

The holiday season is finally here, and it’s the most beautiful time of the year. It’s time to show your loved ones how much you care for them and what they mean to you. But Christmas is also about festive meals, giving and receiving presents, and spending time doing what you love the most.

That’s why 1xBit has prepared something extraordinary to bring joy to players from all over the world. It’s a magical tournament of celebrations, kindness, love, and hope. Everyone is invited to The Xmas Toys’ Adventure!

What Is The Xmas Toys’ Adventure?

The Xmas Toys’ Adventure is a joyous slot tournament organized by 1xBit for this holiday season. Players are invited to take a look at the colorful presents cleverly placed under the Christmas tree and take one for themselves.

It’s a splendid occasion to share gifts with the valuable community, and 1xBit is waiting for you!

How to Take Part in the Xmas Toys’ Adventure?

Grab a cup of hot chocolate and get cozy because Santa’s sled has arrived bearing gifts. Log in to your 1xBit account or create a new one if this is your first time playing at this casino. You came at the right time.

The rules for the Xmas Toys’ Adventure are easy to remember. Play slot games from any of the dozens of providers available on 1xBit and collect points. It doesn’t get easier than that. 1xBit has partnered with the best game creators in the industry to ensure a high standard and security of all hosted slots.

The promotional period begins on 20 December 2022 and ends on 12 January 2023.

Prizes

The prize fund amounts to 600 mBTC. Since this is a happy and special occasion, there will be many winners! 1xBit will reward 25 top-ranked players with Bitcoin as follows:

1 st place – 130 mBTC

2 nd place – 80 mBTC

3 rd place – 65 mBTC

4 th place – 50 mBTC

5th place – 40 mBTC

6th place – 25 mBTC

7-10th place – 20 mBTC

11-12th place – 15 mBTC

13-19th place – 10 mBTC

20-25th place – 5 mBTC

What Is the Difference Between 1xBit And Other Crypto Casinos?

1xBit is the best option for casino and sportsbook enthusiasts online. The site offers thousands of sports events, slots, live dealer and table games, online poker, and more every day. The registration process is anonymous and requires only an email address and a password to create an account.

All deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly and free of charge. 1xBit has no hidden fees! There are a multitude of wagering options and support for +40 cryptocurrencies.

Fans of casino games can enjoy regular slot tournaments with cash prizes featuring top gaming providers. A big Welcome Bonus of up to 7 BTC is available to all new players who sign up. The offer is available for the first four deposits to 1xBit.

The year is coming to an end, and it’s time to collect some prizes with the Xmas Toys’ Adventure!

Find 1xBit on Social Media:

