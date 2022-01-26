24.01.2022 – Cologne, Germany – X Ventures and Agora are pleased to announce the launch of the X Competition, giving blockchain entrepreneurs the chance to win up to $2 million in funding, a business strategy workshop with renowned experts in Berlin, and exposure to over 50 VCs at the Agora 9th Edition Global Blockchain Congress, an invitation-only blockchain conference in Dubai on February 21-22, 2022.

Dehnadi, one of X Ventures’ four partners, is “excited to partner with Agora to find, support and celebrate changemakers who dare to challenge the status quo”. The X Competition, whose application deadline is February 7, is an online and on-stage pitch event aimed at global blockchain startups. “Within 5 phases, we aim to find the most promising teams and prepare them for future success,” Dehnadi said. Project teams are invited to send their pitch decks to participate@theXCompetition.io. The top 10 projects will pitch during the online finals and compete for 5 VIP team tickets to the Global Blockchain Congress by Agora. The winner will also receive a free trip to the Congress for the entire team and dozens of 1:1 meetings with VCs. On the last day of the Congress, all 5 teams will be drilled on stage by a panel of experts, and the top 3 projects will be invited to a 3-day workshop in Berlin. Dehnadi is sure: “At this point, you have attracted the interest of many investors, and you probably have a choice of whom to work with.” The training is tailored to each of the projects and covers topics such as scaling companies, building business models and value propositions, customer journey mapping, fundraising and pitching, but is not limited to these.

For more information, visit https://thexcompetition.io/ – pitch decks should be sent to participate@theXCompetition.io.

About X Ventures & Agora:

X Ventures is a brand-new German Venture Studio Fund. X Ventures is a merger between 3 successful Venture funds (Eazy Ventures, MMM Capital, Mikado Capital) with the goal to become Europe’s leading Blockchain Venture Studio Fund.

We love Blockchain-based projects and strongly support the idea of decentralization of power and decision-making. Teams we like to work with are mission-driven, intellectually honest and infinite learners. They want to help build a better world and are not in it solely for the capital.

Visit us at www.xventures.de

Agora is headquartered in the UAE, with regional offices in the middle east. Our mission is to facilitate international trade by connecting companies with each other across continents and enabling access to markets and funds. More specifically, Agora is committed to facilitating the access of international companies to Arab and African markets and funds through multiple platforms that allow direct connection to corporate buyers and investors from these regions.

Visit us at https://agoragroup.ae/

