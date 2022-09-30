Less crypto wagered due to bear market

According to data from Softswiss the amount wagered with crypto in their casino’s is declining. After a nice rise of the usage of crypto in online casino’s from Q3 last year there’s a steady decline each quarter.

Reason for the decline of the share of bitcoin and other crypo’s is the decreasing crypto prices. Compared to November last year BTC lost 65% of its value. So gamblers still place the same bets, but since the denominations of the coins the overall bet sum also decreased.

Comparing the first in terms of total bets there is still a modest increase of 5 p.p compared to the h1 last year. The lower coin prices also bring opportunities according to the Softswiss COO. The low prices of the coins lower the entry level of buying coins and have a huge opportunity to increase once the recession is over. Are you buying the dip?

BTC still strong

Also in terms of the type of crypto’s used in the casino’s there’s a change. The usage of the all star Bitcoin is decreasing in favor of the other coins. Bitcoin lost 9.5 p.p of its share compared to the same period last year. Mainly etherium is seeing an increase in usage together with litecoin.

The games played in the bitcoin casino are also slightly different from normal online casinos. Most popular gaming providers are Bgaming, Platipus and evolution. The last one is very famous for their live casinos and great live show games.

Most popular games in Bitcoin Casino’s

Blackjack VIP Wild Spin Book of Cats Elvis Frog in Vegas Blackjack live

The top titles overall are Pragmatic Play, Push gaming and again Evolution gaming. Pragmatic has a few games that are ridiculously popular among the globe in alle online casinos. The candy crush alike game Sweet Bonanza is one of the most popular games in the casino world at the moment.

Most popular casino games

Sweet Bonanza Gate of Olympus Big Bamboo Crazy Time Lightning Roulette

Besides the classic slot games most bitcoin casinos also offer provably fair games like Crash or Plinko. These games were the first games that were available in the crypto casino’s. Later on the pit bosses added more popular games to their lobby.

Crash especially is very popular in crypto casino’s and now is normal casino’s as well. The reason why Crash gained so many fans is the simplicity of the game. An airplane is taking-off and you need to escape the plane before the plane crashes. The longer you stay the bigger the win.

Besides the games there is also another reason why so many people like the crypto casino’s: privacy! In several crypto casinos you can play anonymously while you can deposit large sums of money. Especially interesting for VIP players that would reach their limits quite fast in normal casino’s.

Enough reasons to discover the different crypto casino’s out there? Make sure to check if the casino is legal in your jurisdiction before you deposit since most casinos operate from Curaçao and can be illegal in your country.