Mumbai, India, 17th February, 2022,

One of the largest crypto exchanges, KuCoin announced a partnership with Chingari , a short video-sharing app, to launch the Chingari Star Contest that aims to give the app users a chance at winning $GARI tokens worth INR 20 Mn. The Chingari Star Contest was launched on February 15, 2022, running for the next month with top participants expected to walk home with huge prizes.

The contest aims to boost content creation on the platform by identifying the upcoming talents from the remotest corners of India and giving them a platform to promote themselves, their unique skills and reach out to a larger audience across the nation. The contest is open for all with existing users and potential new users urged to participate for a chance to win $GARI tokens worth crores.

Partnering with KuCoin opens up the contest to a wider audience and market base while boosting user attention on the Chingari app. Chingari dev team hopes the contest will motivate the existing content creators on the platform to “bring their A-game with fresh and brand new content” and boost user acquisition rates, participation, and creation of videos on the platform, Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder of Chingari commented on the launch of the Chingari Star contest.

“Looking at the overwhelming response that we have received from the creators so far, it only made sense to commence the contest from 15th Feb,” Ghosh added. “The extra time can be utilized by new users to build their profile on the Chingari app- and get a fair chance to win the contest against the creators that are already popular on the app.”

KuCoin is one of the early investors in Chingari, participating in the latest funding round that raised $35 million in January. The exchange also doubles up as an accelerator to the native $GARI token having listed it simultaneously with six other top centralized crypto exchanges earlier this month. The partnership between the two firms will “help more users become aware of, understand, and get into the crypto world, accelerating the mass adoption of blockchain technology and cryptos,” KuCoin CEO, Johnny Lyu said.

“As the accelerator and participant of the crypto industry, KuCoin is excited to join forces with Chingari to launch this contest, which will help more users become aware of, understand and get into the crypto world,” Lyu added.

To participate in the competition, participants will need to complete their profile and registration on the Chingari app (available on both Android and iOS), upload five videos on the app, and apply to become the ultimate Chingari Star.

Contest winners will be announced in March, following which the winners will be invited to Mumbai for a grand victory celebration. Every Chingari user will get 5 votes each day to vote for their favorite creators. Thousands of users who are actively voting, spending time watching videos on the app stand a chance to win attractive prize money.

Lastly, the winner or the ultimate Chingari app Star will be awarded 10 Mn in $GARI token, with the rest of the prize money shared accordingly to other participants.

About Chingari

Launched in 2018, Chingari has grown into one of the largest social media apps in India. Dubbed the ‘Indian Tiktok’, Chingari boasts approximately 110M registered users on Chingari app with 32M active users and content creators. The app allows users to monetize their content on the app, interact with their favorite content creators, and have an opportunity to start earning $GARI by simply participating in the app.

About KuCoin

KuCoin exchange ranks as one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges in the world today. Launched in 2017, the exchange offers all classes of investors globally an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade their favorite cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Fantom, Ripple, Dogecoin, KCS , etc. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, Mining, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions worldwide. As the No.1 altcoin exchange, KuCoin supports over 640 tradable assets and more than 1,100 trading pairs

