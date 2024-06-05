Kooc Media Launches Blockfresh.com, A News Platform for the Blockchain & Crypto Ecosystem

Leading UK Media Company Merges NFT and Gaming Sites to Deliver In-Depth Coverage of Blockchain, Crypto, Web 3, Finance, Tech, and AI

London, United Kingdom – June 4, 2024 – Kooc Media, a leading UK-based media company founded by Oliver Dale in 2006, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest venture, Blockfresh.com.

This new platform is the result of a strategic merger of several NFT and gaming sites, now focusing on delivering cutting-edge news and insights across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT, Web 3 gaming, finance, technology, and AI sectors.

Blockfresh.com aims to be the go-to source for enthusiasts, investors, and professionals seeking the latest developments and trends in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets and decentralized technologies.

The site’s global team of experienced journalists, led by a newly appointed editor, is committed to providing accurate, timely, and in-depth coverage of the most significant events shaping the industry.

“We are excited to introduce Blockfresh.com to the world,” said Oliver Dale, founder of Kooc Media. “With our extensive experience in the crypto media space, including the successful launch of Blockonomi in 2017, we are well-positioned to deliver unparalleled content and analysis to our readers.

Blockfresh.com represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of the blockchain and crypto revolution.”

Key features of Blockfresh.com include:

Comprehensive coverage: From breaking news to in-depth articles, Blockfresh.com covers all aspects of the blockchain and crypto ecosystem, ensuring readers stay informed and ahead of the curve. Expert insights: The site’s team of seasoned journalists and industry experts provide valuable insights and analysis, helping readers navigate the complexities of the digital asset landscape. Global perspective: With staff journalists stationed around the world, Blockfresh.com offers a truly global perspective on the blockchain and crypto industry, covering developments from all corners of the globe. Multimedia content: In addition to written articles, Blockfresh.com will feature engaging multimedia content, including videos, podcasts, and infographics, to cater to the preferences of its audience. Community engagement: Blockfresh.com is committed to fostering a vibrant community of blockchain and crypto enthusiasts, encouraging readers to participate in discussions, share their insights, and connect with like-minded individuals.

In addition to its comprehensive coverage of the blockchain and crypto space, Blockfresh.com also features dedicated sections for NFTs, Web 3 gaming, and the intersection of finance, technology, and AI.

These focus areas reflect the site’s commitment to providing in-depth coverage of the most exciting and transformative developments in the digital world.

“The launch of Blockfresh.com marks a new chapter in Kooc Media’s journey,” added Dale. “We look forward to serving the blockchain and crypto community with the highest-quality content and cementing our position as a leading voice in this exciting and transformative space.”

For more information about Blockfresh.com and to explore the latest news and insights from the world of blockchain and crypto, please visit blockfresh.com.

About Blockfresh.com:

Blockfresh is a comprehensive news platform dedicated to covering the latest developments and trends in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT, Web 3 gaming, finance, technology, and AI sectors. Launched in 2024 by Kooc Media, Blockfresh.com is the result of a strategic merger of several NFT and gaming sites, bringing together a global team of experienced journalists and industry experts. The site aims to be the go-to source for enthusiasts, investors, and professionals seeking accurate, timely, and in-depth coverage of the most significant events shaping the digital world.

About Kooc Media:

Kooc Media is a UK-based media company founded by Oliver Dale in 2006. With a portfolio of successful websites spanning various verticals, Kooc Media is dedicated to delivering high-quality, informative, and engaging content to its global audience. Its flagship crypto news site, Blockonomi.com, has been a trusted source of information for the blockchain and cryptocurrency community since 2017.

Media Contact:

Oliver Dale

CEO Kooc Media Ltd

[email protected]