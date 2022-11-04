KINZA Goes Global: KINZA 360 hosted their first-ever international affiliate conference in Dubai

For two whole days, luxurious Dubai became the traffic arbitrage capital as it hosted affiliate networks, payment services, arbitrage teams and solo webmasters converging at the KINZA Dubai affiliate marketing forum, which took place at Festival Arena, Dubai on October 26-27.

This historical forum for KINZA 360 brought together hundreds of participants from different parts of the world – Russia, the CIS countries, the UAE, India, Israel and other countries. Conference activities included presentations by 25 world-class speakers; speed networking among companies, brands and affiliate marketers in the expo zone; fun activities from sponsors; sealing of deals, exchange of services and a thrilling Aff-Shine Party at the end of the business program.

The expo zone area which was over 7500 sq.m was perfectly utilized by dozens of company stands. PinUp Partners, Gagarin,1win Partners, ZaleyCash, Cryptadium, Ad Media Cards and a lot more organisations had their booths uniquely and creatively designed adding style and grandeur to the arena with setups such as sports cars, suitcases with rare and luxurious watches costing over $2 million, contemporary art pieces and more. All exhibitors masterfully attracted and reached out to conference participants with their unique setups and marketing strategies.

“It is important to approach the organization structurally,– says Stase Blitz, CMO PIN-UP Partners. – Study the site itself and the visibility of the selected spot on the map, request photo / video reports. Next, request data on the audience, understand what characteristics awaits you and then compare with the objectives of the strategy. Usually, based on this data, it is already possible to identify the most popular zones and add creatives to them. We draw Inspiration and innovation from cool samples by behance but most importantly, we analyse and read trendy reports of large agencies (it’s easy to google), as this helps us gain insight.”

The content by the various speakers on the main stage of the forum was devoted to many topical aspects of work in affiliate marketing. Speakers from TraffBraza – Vera Soboleva and Alexandr Palyanychka – shared the features of implementing complex traffic sources: ASO, Apple Search Ads and SMS. Stefan Muehlbauer, Head of Business Development at Masters in Cash, talked about how to double affiliate activation rates using proven methods, and Carl Weische, CEO of Accelerated, presented his vision for optimizing your current landing pages or sales funnel.

Special attention at the forum was drawn to the important topic of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in affiliate marketing – an entire discussion panel was devoted to it.

“We definitely feel that the demand for cryptocurrency is growing noticeably. At the same time, the arbitration community is actively developing and entering new markets, and the number of clients in this sector is constantly increasing”,– says Denis Rogachev, CEO of CRYPTADIUM. In his presentation, the speaker gave recommendations on how to accept payments in cryptocurrency and protect profits from exchange rate fluctuations, and Ton Weiss, co-owner of The Financial Summit, prepared a report “Why Bitcoin is critical for marketing?”.

Following their usual tradition, KINZA 360 ended the forum with a sparkling afterparty. The themed party aptly named Aff-Shine party took place at the Vice club, and the dress code was “Sparkly”, guests were informed to wear shiny outfits, with an award prepared for the best dressed. The special prize tagged “queen of the evening”, was awarded to Vika Baklanova from Traffic Devils.

In addition to networking, cocktails, an incendiary DJ set and show, awards for two categories were held – “Best Speaker” and “Best Stand”. The host Ivan Zaiets announced the winners as Hen Kinan, the creator of the SHINEz platform, for the “Best Speaker” award; and 1win Partners for the “Best Stand” award. Commenting on the award, Polina Malinovskaya, Chief Marketing Officer 1win Partners said “We try to do things in a way that no one has done before, using different techniques, styles and materials. Stands at the exhibition are also a source of powerful emotion for guests, therefore, being inspired by a beautiful project, we thought about how to make it functional and memorable”.Overall, history was made and the brave KINZA 360 team had to be highly resourceful in making the event successful. “KINZA Dubai was our first forum outside of Eastern Europe. This is an invaluable experience that came at a difficult time for the global economy and the events management industry in particular”, – Den Lagutenko, owner of KINZA 360 and founder of the ADSbase holding, said. – “And we are happy that despite all the difficulties, the forum stood and was able to unite the arbitration community for two days in incredible Dubai. We will strive to become the market leader in affiliate marketing events around the world, steadily improving the level of our events. A great start in the right direction”.