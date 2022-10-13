KINZA 360 Goes to Dubai: Visit the Grandest Affiliate Marketing Event of 2022

The Intercontinental forum on affiliate marketing is now expanding globally. The first KINZA event to be held far beyond the CIS will take place in Dubai, the world’s new mecca for business and pleasure. On October 26-27, over 2000 experts will attend KINZA Dubai for networking, experience-sharing, and establishing new partnerships.

Festival Arena, one of the most impressive venues in Dubai for holding events of any scale and nature, will host the forum. This time, you’ll have two action-packed days for meeting colleagues from 50+ GEOs, ingesting top-level content from world-class performers, and building profitable connections.

Why should you participate?

Connect with like-minded professionals: webmasters and website owners, media buyers, direct advertisers, SEO specialists, industry bloggers, and influencers;

Acquire trendy insights about traffic in the most popular verticals: Health & Beauty, iGaming, E-commerce, Crypto, Fintech, Forex, Dating, Infobusiness, Services, and more;

Spacious expo floor full of business opportunities: 45+ prominent affiliate marketing companies will showcase their exclusive offers and bonuses;

Real-life case studies from 25+ top-notch speakers who know the industry inside and out and offer practical solutions to increase performance;

Lavish afterparty at the end of the forum with thrilling activities, exquisite drinks, snacks, and hookahs included.

“KINZA Dubai will become a brand-new experience guaranteed to impress you even if you have visited lots of industry conferences, – says Ekaterina Yaroshenko, project manager of KINZA 360. – The event will be the perfect mix of work and entertainment and we have made sure you could take the most out of your trip. So, don’t forget to check the Discover Dubai guide on the official website before you go.”

KINZA Dubai 2K22 official partners: 1win Partners, Pin-Up Partners, Gagarin Partners, Clicklead, Marlerino Group, Traffic Devils, and others.

About the project KINZA 360 – Intercontinental forum on affiliate marketing which is part of the ADSbase integrated communications holding company and brings together the industry experts worldwide: webmasters, SEO specialists, direct advertisers, and many more. The event has been held since 2014 and has multiplied with 2000+ attendees participating at each event.