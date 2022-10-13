logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

KINZA 360 Goes to Dubai: Visit the Grandest Affiliate Marketing Event of 2022

ENG Banner 1200x630 KINZA ENG 01 290722

The Intercontinental forum on affiliate marketing is now expanding globally. The first KINZA event to be held far beyond the CIS will take place in Dubai, the world’s new mecca for business and pleasure. On October 26-27, over 2000 experts will attend KINZA Dubai for networking, experience-sharing, and establishing new partnerships. 

Festival Arena, one of the most impressive venues in Dubai for holding events of any scale and nature, will host the forum. This time, you’ll have two action-packed days for meeting colleagues from 50+ GEOs, ingesting top-level content from world-class performers, and building profitable connections.  

 Why should you participate?

  • Connect with like-minded professionals: webmasters and website owners, media buyers, direct advertisers, SEO specialists, industry bloggers, and influencers;
  • Acquire trendy insights about traffic in the most popular verticals: Health & Beauty, iGaming, E-commerce, Crypto, Fintech, Forex, Dating, Infobusiness, Services, and more;
  • Spacious expo floor full of business opportunities: 45+ prominent affiliate marketing companies will showcase their exclusive offers and bonuses; 
  • Real-life case studies from 25+ top-notch speakers who know the industry inside and out and offer practical solutions to increase performance;
  • Lavish afterparty at the end of the forum with thrilling activities, exquisite drinks, snacks, and hookahs included.

“KINZA Dubai will become a brand-new experience guaranteed to impress you even if you have visited lots of industry conferences, – says Ekaterina Yaroshenko, project manager of KINZA 360. – The event will be the perfect mix of work and entertainment and we have made sure you could take the most out of your trip. So, don’t forget to check the Discover Dubai guide on the official website before you go.”

 KINZA Dubai 2K22 official partners: 1win Partners, Pin-Up Partners, Gagarin Partners, Clicklead, Marlerino Group, Traffic Devils, and others.

 Stay in tune with the best marketing project by Digital Leaders Awards – buy your ticket to the forum here INSERT UTM LINK. Moreover, if you use the promo code ___, you’ll get a ___% discount!

 Don’t want to miss any important information? Join the KINZA 360 Telegram channel and official chat.

 About the project KINZA 360 – Intercontinental forum on affiliate marketing which is part of the ADSbase integrated communications holding company and brings together the industry experts worldwide: webmasters, SEO specialists, direct advertisers, and many more. The event has been held since 2014 and has multiplied with 2000+ attendees participating at each event.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Will Digital Yuan replace cash in China?
13 October, 2022
2 mins read
KINZA 360 Goes to Dubai: Visit the Grandest Affiliate Marketing Event of 2022
13 October, 2022
2 mins read
BAYC NFT Worth $137k Won In Life-Changing MetaWin Web3 Competition London, England
13 October, 2022
2 mins read
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
13 October, 2022
2 mins read
Waves price analysis: WAVES/USD prices slip below $3.23 as market conditions turn bearish
13 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Will Digital Yuan replace cash in China?
13 October, 2022
2 mins read
Polygon will power the 1st-ever blockchain-based police complaint portal in India
13 October, 2022
2 mins read
Zimbabwean university unveils its CBDC design
12 October, 2022
2 mins read
Are the Last 24 Hours the Craziest 24 Hours Ever in the Crypto Space?
12 October, 2022
2 mins read
All TRON cryptos are now authorized currency in Dominica
12 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us