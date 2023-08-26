Exploring Key Martech Trends Beyond Generative AI

TL;DR Breakdown

Description As the tech world continues to buzz with excitement over the potential of generative AI, it’s essential not to lose sight of the other groundbreaking innovations shaping the marketing industry. Dominik Angerer, CEO and co-founder of enterprise CMS Storyblok highlights several noteworthy trends that investors, entrepreneurs, and marketers should be paying attention to right now. … Read more

As the tech world continues to buzz with excitement over the potential of generative AI, it’s essential not to lose sight of the other groundbreaking innovations shaping the marketing industry. Dominik Angerer, CEO and co-founder of enterprise CMS Storyblok highlights several noteworthy trends that investors, entrepreneurs, and marketers should be paying attention to right now.

1. XR Experiences: Bridging realities for engaging marketing

Before the surge of interest in generative AI, the concept of the Metaverse was capturing imaginations. Though the initial media frenzy around Mark Zuckerberg’s vision may have subsided, the core idea of virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) experiences remains compelling. Research consistently shows that consumers are more engaged with AR and VR content than other marketing formats. However, the lack of advanced hardware and user-friendly software has hindered the full potential of XR experiences.

The landscape is changing with the imminent releases of Meta’s Oculus Quest 3 and Apple’s Vision Pro, alongside emerging design and development platforms. This shift is set to bring VR devices into the mainstream, unlocking many possibilities for the martech industry. Beyond consumer sales experiences, VR and AR offer applications for designing store layouts, event space planning, and product prototyping. A burgeoning ecosystem of martech startups is actively exploring these opportunities, as exemplified by recent developments from ShapesXR.

2. Composable Architecture: Unleashing customized tech stacks

While not as immediately captivating as XR, the concept of “composable architecture” holds immense significance. This architecture, involving API-first microservices in the cloud using headless technology, empowers businesses to break free from monolithic systems. It enables the creation of tailored tech stacks, applications, and services aligned with specific needs, resulting in reduced costs, accelerated development, and enhanced flexibility.

The shift to composable architecture is pivotal for modern marketing, given the ever-changing customer expectations, evolving marketing channels, and advancing data science. Instead of relying on all-in-one software solutions, marketing departments can cherry-pick the technologies that best serve their purposes. This transformation is still in its early stages, and the early adopters in this field could emerge as future global tech infrastructure giants. Moreover, there’s ample room for new players to develop microservices and headless platforms that underpin marketing innovations and beyond.

3. Omnichannel and analytics: Connecting real-world and virtual interactions

Achieving truly omnichannel experiences – seamlessly integrating every customer interaction with a brand – has been a longstanding marketing goal. The challenge lies in bridging the gap between offline and online realms. Here, the convergence of VR, AR, smart devices, composable architecture, and advanced data analytics holds promise. Brands might soon be able to link in-store customer interactions through devices like beacons or VR headsets to their online personas, forging a more comprehensive understanding of their audience.

To make this a reality, many startups offer solutions that enable companies to bridge the offline-online divide and empower marketers to comprehend and act upon this data. What sets the most effective platforms apart is their focus on catering directly to marketers’ skills, rather than relying solely on developers.

Honorable mention and predictive analytics

In addition to these trends, the field of predictive analytics deserves an honorable mention. Marketers are on the brink of being able to accurately test the impact of their campaigns before launching them. Startups operating in this domain are gaining traction, as companies see the potential for significant cost savings and optimization.

While generative AI is undoubtedly a groundbreaking innovation with transformative potential, it’s crucial not to overlook the immediate opportunities that other emerging trends offer. XR experiences, composable architecture, omnichannel engagement, and predictive analytics are shaping the future of marketing in their own right. By focusing on these trends, investors, entrepreneurs, and marketers can stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of innovation for meaningful impact.