Before we embark on exploring the Boxing Day Indian Super League match, let’s have a brief background on the two teams. This may give us an indicator of why the match result turned out the way it did.

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters football club is an Indian professional football club that competes in the top tier of football, the Indian Super League. The club is now about seven years old having been established during the first season of the Indian Super League. Although the team has not won the league, they have been two-time runners up first they lost to ATK in 2014 and 2016 when they were again demolished 4-3 during a penalty shoot out.

Their home matches are played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a venue that attracts an attendance of over 40k per game. Their main rivals are their south Indian neighbors Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC, the two teams whom they have contested in the region Derby.

Blaster’s popularity is not only in subcontinent India, the club is the most supported in Asia, having garnered one of the largest followings in social media. Its fan base including the diehard supporters has gained a reputation of being the most vocal and passionate in India.

Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur is one of the Indian Super League participants, having made a debut in the 2017-18 season after the club’s establishment in June 2017. Owned and managed by Tata Steel, a Tata Group subsidiary, the club which is nicknamed “ The Men of Steel “ or “ Red Miners” emerged at position six in the last season.

Its home ground is JRD Tata Sports Complex, a football stadium that has a capacity of approximately 24,000. In the 2018-19 season the club finished fifth in the table after they narrowly lost out on the playoff spot. During this season, the team made a significant change in their squad including bringing in a new coach, Cesar Ferrando. The new player signings include:

Michael Soosairaj

Sergio Cidoncha,

Carlos Calvo and

Mario Arques

The 2019 -20 season saw the team decline in the table, finishing at position eight despite having a good start where they won most of their matches. As the season progressed the team displayed a poor show where they lost most of their matches. The 2020-21 ISL season saw the team make some significant changes after being humiliated in the previous season.

Among the new signings into the team include Owen Coyle as well as twelve new players who joined the club ahead of the season. The club made overall changes to the squad with a majority of the Indian players being released from the club. The new signings included the former Nigerian player Stephen Eze as well as the Brazilian Alex Monteiro and Nick Fitzgerald of Australia.

Previous matches

In their matches before the 1-1 draw Boxing Day match, Jamshedpur had been beaten 4-2 by Mumbai City, won against Odisha where they humiliated the team by four goals to nil. Their match with Bengaluru saw them finish with a barren draw. Their next match will be on the second of January where they will be meeting Chennaiyin and then North East United on January 6th.

The Boxing Day match

The big match brought together sides that rode on their lethal attackers and best defenders but it seems the latter was more useful in the match than the latter judging by the outcome of the game.

Kerala has continued their unbeaten record, now they have seven games while Jamshedpur is yet to lose in their last three games. In the previous match; one that many analysts had used to predict the outcome of the Boxing Day blockbuster, Jamshedpur had a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC. Kerala has of late excited its fans after years of disappointments. Their current 3-0 win was against Chennaiyin FC. With such a huge win the team was coming into the Boxing Day match with great confidence even if they were facing a better side.

There were so many missed chances, where each team tried to hit the other goal in vain. Kerala depended on the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, a brilliant scorer who has been scoring in back-to-back games. Before starting the current season, the striker had only one goal to his name but in the seven games that he has played so far, he has scored four times including the goal on the day when we were opening the box.

Stewart G’s goal against the arch-rival now puts Jamshedpur at position two with thirteen points in the eight matches that they have played this season. Kerala Blasters are third in the table; however, they are tied with the Boxing Day rivals having garnered thirteen points in the eight matches. Hyderabad, ATK, and Chennaiyan close the list of the best ISL teams this season. It will be interesting to watch how the league turns out given that all the top six teams are big contenders for the league title this year.

As some betting enthusiasts would have expected the box day match as some would refer to 26th December holiday did not decide on the leader but rather complicated the equation, the race is still wide open.