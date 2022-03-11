This is what Irina has to say when asked about the challenges of working in the crypto market, which is open day and night, with things evolving superfast. (And you can always expect a call at 3 AM!)

“I want things to move on quickly, I want to see progress, and that’s what makes me get involved in crypto. When you really enjoy something, it kind of radiates from you.”

Irina quickly ascended the steep learning curve demanded by the industry. What resources does she suggest to people who are just starting out?

“The obvious one is you go online and search for whatever terms you don’t understand. But you won’t find very deep information, you won’t find many explanations. You need to dig further. It’s also helpful to speak to people and go to different conferences and summits.”

She emphasises the importance of interacting with new projects and understanding what they’re doing. Pitch decks are a great way to get a peek into new start-ups. While not all of them may make sense with jargon strewn around, you can always find out more from the team or the community.

“There is DeFi, there is GameFi, there are all these puzzles you have to keep on looking for. It’s an ongoing process,” Irina says.

Given that Irina has an MA in Business & International Relations and an IBM Professional Certificate in Data Science, the concern is well-founded: Is crypto only for people with a remarkable track record?

“I think crypto is for everyone who is interested in new things. If you like creativity, if you like progress, if you like a variety of changes, this is the industry for you. You just need to be open-minded,” she reassures us.

Growing together

The rapid expansion of cryptocurrencies has a lot to do with global collaboration. UpLift DAO embraces the true spirit of Web3 by hosting a fair and decentralised system where projects and retail investors can grow together. It features a lottery-based IDO allocation system, as opposed to tier-based, for better representation from participants.

Led by talented individuals like Irina Berezina with excellent track records, UpLift aims to nurture a diverse range of Web3 projects, and in turn, give financial freedom to more people.