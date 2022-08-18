logo
Jordan Forex Expo & Awards (JFEX) is coming again for the 21st time!

Afaq Group in Jordan have announced that for the 21st time and after 20 successful runs, the Jordan Forex Expo and Awards conference is to take place at the 1st and 2nd of November 2022 at the Movenpick hotel in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

With International leading partners and Elite sponsors, the JFEX conference will be bringing more than 30 high-end professional speakers from all over the globe!

Sponsored by leading entities in the online trading world, ATFX, Exness, Noor Al Mal and WindsorBrokers, with such huge names the JFEX event is attended by over 1000 attendees from all over the globe, as well as delegates from companies worldwide being sent to take part in the JFEX conference and event!

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
