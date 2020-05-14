What’s hot today?!

At Remitano we make sure to fulfill our motto “Make people financially happy” in every way possible. With the aim of rewarding users who make a positive contribution to our sustainable development, Remitano has recently launched a mouth-watering Affiliate program. This is hands down one of the best affiliate programs in the crypto space.

Are you ready to uncover the attractive terms of the new Remitano Affiliate Program?

Let’s find out now!

Get 40% of your Tier 1 Affiliates Fees and 10% of your Tier 2 Affiliates Fees

Here’s a step-by-step explanation on how the new Remitano Affiliate Program works:

You have a friend named John. You have a Remitano account and would like to invite them to join our exchange using your referral URL.

Tier 1 – When John signs up and buys coins from “Buy now” offer or the “Selling ads” offer list through your referral link, by default, you get a 40% referral bonus on the trading fees that he paid. If John spent 0.02 BTC on his trading fees, you’ll get 0.008 BTC.

Tier 2 – Assume John has a friend named Mark who also wants to join Remitano. John sends Mark his referral URL. If Mark signs up, then completes a trade, and pays 10 USDT as the trading fee, John will get 4 USDT (40% commission), and you will get 1 USDT (10% commission).

Earn Profits Forever on every coin purchase by Your Downliners

Going on with the above example:

As long as John continues to “buy coins”, you will continue to get a 40% commission from John’s trades.

Similarly, as long as Mark continues to “buy coins”, then John will continue to get 40% of the trading fee from Mark and you will continue to get 10% of the trading fee from Mark as well.

Terms and Conditions

It’s quite simple and easy to earn such a passive income, right? However, there are a few things to note:

Only “Take/Buy” Transactions Count – The commission only counts for the user as the role “Buyer” who takes the “Buy now” offer or the “Selling ads” offer list.

Only the last referral link will be effective and registration through referral link is only valid within 24 hours – Verification of a user’s referrer depends on the referral link used. If a visitor clicked on multiple different referral links, only the last referral link will be effective. Besides, registration through referral link is only valid within 24 hours from the time of clicking on the referral link.

Verification of a user’s referrer depends on the referral link used. If a visitor clicked on multiple different referral links, only the last referral link will be effective. Besides, registration through referral link is only valid within 24 hours from the time of clicking on the referral link. Clone accounts are not accepted – Accounts that are identified by our system as clones of other accounts won’t be used to calculate commission.

Accounts that are identified by our system as clones of other accounts won’t be used to calculate commission. You can actively manage your passive income – Commission will be credited directly to your Remitano wallet and can be used or withdrawn immediately.

Remitano reserves the right of final decision in all matters arising: Remitano reserves the right to deny or reward a commission for specific cases and alter the referral program at any time.

Policy for users who are participating in the old Referral program

If you have a referee that has traded up to 2 BTC and you have already received the total referral commission (or total referral commission from any other coin such as USDT, ETH, etc.), you will not be eligible for the new Referral program.

However, if your referee has not traded up to 2 BTC, and you’ve received the corresponding commission, then you will be considered for a transfer to the new Referral program.

Log in and get your Affiliate link right here!

Create your Remitano referral banners using these FREE templates!

For further questions, please contact Support via the LiveChat on Remitano’s website remitano.com or mobile app.