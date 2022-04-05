Risk aversion and patience are two ingredients to becoming an excellent long-term investor. Investors will create ample wealth over time if they remain patient and stick to their investment goals. Defi, unlike traditional finance, aims to benefit the day-to-day investor through four key strategies: staking and yield farming, borrowing and lending, and DeFi indexes. This article aims to guide you through staking and introduce you to one of the most accessible yet most convenient staking platforms – Safuu.

Staking remains one of the easiest ways to make your crypto work for you. In his book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki asserts that the rich have money that works for them. Unlike the poor and middle class who work for money. Staking is the most practical way for investors to get their cash to reap more returns. Stakers play a crucial role in contributing to market liquidity and ensuring that DeFi protocols serve their purpose. The higher the returns when you stake depend on the time you stake an asset.

The Safuu DeFi protocol provides auto-staking and auto-compounding value to DeFi investors. Note that the platform is built on a lucrative yet sustainable fixed compound interest framework known as SAP (or Safuu Auto-staking protocol). This is a new decentralized technology mechanism whose primary goal is to deliver consistent returns for holders of the $SAFUU token.

Meanwhile, the platform has set itself apart among the highest paying fixed APY platform. Payouts, are processed within 15 minutes duration and following a straightforward buy-hold-earn approach.

What is Safuu, and is it a good investment in 2022?

Safuu is a decentralized financial asset protocol that offers rewards to holders of the $SAFUU token through a sustainable-fixed compound model. A Safuu holder will benefit from automatic compounding payouts every 15 minutes. Below are essential features of the Safuu Auto-staking Protocol:

Safuu Token

$SAFUU token – The $SAFUU token is the native currency in which interest rebates are paid out. Every holder of $SAFUU tokens receives a 0.02355 percent interest rebate every 15 minutes simply by keeping them in their own wallet!

Safuu Insurance Fund(SIF)

The SIF serves as an insurance fund to ensure that the Safuu Protocol maintains a consistent 0.02355 percent rebase rate paid out to all $SAFUU token holders and achieves long-term price stability and sustainability.

The Fire Pit

The Safuu (Fire Pit) auto burn burns 90% of all $SAFUU, resulting in 2.5 percent of the total amount traded being burnt. The more Safuu is exchanged, the larger the fire pit grows and the less plentiful the circulating supply, ensuring that the protocol remains stable.

Safuu Treasury

The Safuu Treasury offers financial support to the Safuu Insurance Fund in the case of extreme price drops of the $SAFUU token. Besides serving as a risk aversion tool, the treasury also finances upcoming Safuu projects, investments, and marketing campaigns of the Safuu platform.

Auto-Compounding

Safuu platform processes one of the highest paying Auto-Staking and Auto-Compounding Protocols and the highest fixed APY in the DeFi industry, hitting as much as 382,945% interest. The platform compounds the interest rewards every 15 minutes for each Binance Smart Chain Wallet that contains the $SAFUU tokens.

The Safuu Auto-Liquidity Engine (SALE)

The SALE feature of the Safuu platform processes automatic liquidity after every 48 hours. Each buy/sell order is charged a 4% taxation fee, stored in the AUTO-LP wallet – (this is an inbuilt wallet on the DeFi protocol’s smart contract). The LP wallet takes at least 50% of the entire amount and utilizes it to purchase BNB at existing market prices. Finally, the rest of the tokens are left to provide additional liquidity to the $SAFUU/BNB trading pair.

Conclusion: Safuu is a Good Investment

Safuu is KYC approved by AssureDeFi and RugDOC, which means the platform has followed all legal frameworks required to operate in the financial sector. Safuu’s CEO is highly experienced and runs a dedicated team of industry experts. Hence providing that crucial layer of integrity and trust. Users also reap ample rewards for only providing liquidity and being part of the community through the platform. It is worth noting that the venue was built all the way up from scratch, thereby making the source code pretty safe and secure. Users need not worry about the loss of their personal data, and in case of queries, there is a standby support team you can get in touch with through Discord or Twitter.