Despite the Ethereum price drop, the number of ETH holders continues to climb, indicating investor optimism about its future. Conversely, Notcoin (NOT) trading volume has plummeted 25% this past week to unlock a bearish overdose. Crypto whales are flocking to BlockDAG’s dashboard and snapping up BDAG coins, encouraged by batch 1 investors who enjoyed a 1300% ROI. With predictions of BlockDAG bringing 30,000x ROI, its presale success mirrors the early days of Bitcoin, making it an exciting opportunity for savvy investors.

Ethereum Price Drops But Trading Volume Rises

According to data, despite Ethereum’s price drops, the number of ETH holders keeps climbing. Since December 2023, ETH wallets have been on the rise, unlike Bitcoin’s. This signals investor optimism about Ethereum’s future. Excitement is building with Ethereum ETFs launching soon and the SEC dropping its investigation into Consensys. Currently priced at about $3,600, experts predict ETH could hit $5,000 this year. However, despite the optimistic forecast, the coin’s current price struggles highlight the volatile and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market.

Notcoin (NOT) Trading Volume Plummets 25%

The Notcoin (NOT) trading volume has taken a 25% dive this past week, stirring mixed feelings about its future. Currently at $0.149, with a 6.11% growth in the last 24 hours, it struggles against a bearish trend and declining trading volume. After falling 48.54% from its all-time high, NOT show lower highs and lows, hinting at bearish momentum. Yet, if interest picks up, it could break the $0.02 resistance and rally to $0.34 or $0.44. With technical indicators suggesting a possible trend reversal, NOT may kick off an upward trajectory in the coming months.

BlockDAG’s 30,000x ROI Potential Sparks Investor Frenzy

Crypto millionaires are making massive Whale purchases on BlockDAG’s dashboard after the platform brought batch 1 investors a 1300% return on investment. Let’s step back and decode how this never-before-seen phenomenon unfolded. During initial offerings, BlockDAG’s native coin was valued at $0.001. Fast-forward to batch 19, its price rose to a neat $0.014. The platform has grabbed $54.1 in presale revenue by selling over 11.8 Billion BDAG coins.

This explosion in BDAG purchases emerged after the market realised BlockDAG’s unmatched passive income generation opportunities. Whales have made purchases worth nearly $2 million, as demonstrated on the platform’s dashboard. This investment frenzy mirrors that of Bitcoin’s initial offerings. Smart investors who saw BTC’s potential early on have seen their investments hit billions of dollars today.

BlockDAG’s presale success has brought interesting, yet realistic predictions as well. Upon the crypto’s Mainnet launch in 4 months, the price of BDAG will likely reach $1, and by 2025, BDAG is speculated to reach $10. Top experts also foresee BlockDAG churning out a 30,000x ROI in the coming years.

BlockDAG’s presale success story is more than just a fairytale. The crypto features a revolutionary Block & DAG technology to overcome the frustrating challenges of traditional blockchains. Its formidable Layer 1 & PoW consensus makes BlockDAG the fastest, most scalable, ultra-secure network. With a rapidly expanding community of investors and miners, BlockDAG’s daily earnings are speculated to hit $5 million per day.

BlockDAG offers an attractive referral system for investors as part of its community-building initiatives. Anyone who refers their friends and family to purchase BDAG coins receives a 10% referral bonus. Generating passive income via this referral system is easy. Simply head to BlockDAG’s dashboard and tap the referral button on the bottom right to add referrals. BDAG is currently selling out at lightning speeds in the batch 19 presale. Grab your ROI pie before batch 20 kicks off with substantial price rises.

The Bottomline

BlockDAG’s meteoric rise from $0.001 to $0.014 per BDAG coin showcases its immense growth potential, drawing in savvy investors eager for high returns. With its groundbreaking technology and robust referral system, BlockDAG is setting new standards in the crypto market. As the presale continues breaking records, now is the time to join the wave before prices skyrocket further.

