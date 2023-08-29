Investors’ Exodus: Ditching XRP (XRP) & TRON (TRX) for the Promising Horizon of VC Spectra (SPCT)!

Description By August 18, 2023, eight nations had initiated the development of CBDCs on the XRP network, signaling positive price development. Meanwhile, TRON (TRX) saw a temporary surge around August 10. Yet, VC Spectra (SPCT) ignited the interest of investors by amassing a significant $2.4 million in its private sale. But before we discuss VC Spectra … Read more

By August 18, 2023, eight nations had initiated the development of CBDCs on the XRP network, signaling positive price development. Meanwhile, TRON (TRX) saw a temporary surge around August 10. Yet, VC Spectra (SPCT) ignited the interest of investors by amassing a significant $2.4 million in its private sale. But before we discuss VC Spectra (SPCT) in more detail, let’s examine XRP and TRX.

XRP (XRP) Falls Short of Investor’s Expectations

On August 9, the renowned digital currency exchange Gemini declared its intention to reintroduce XRP to its trading list. This announcement trails Ripple‘s partial triumph in its legal case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 19.

This development is set to boost XRP’s investor confidence in the long haul. On the other hand, XRP’s current market sentiment has been hit significantly because of the ongoing developments of the SEC lawsuit.

On August 18, the SEC requested to appeal the decison announced on July 14 that favored XRP. Following this announcement, XRP experienced a downward price shift, plummeting 49% from $0.64 to $0.51 from August 9 to August 22. The prevailing bear market also played its role.

Following these developments, analysts say XRP (XRP) might experience a further drop in its price in the near future. Another currency that currently seems rife with risk is TRON (TRX).

TRON’s (TRX) Price Drops Following Huawei Collaboration

On August 10, 2023, tech giant Huawei took to the stage to announce that its Web 3.0 Node Engine will be extending its support to TRON (TRX). There was a modest uptick in TRON’s (TRX) price following this announcement. On the same day, August 10, the TRON (TRX) price started at $0.076 and increased to $0.077. This indicates a 1.3% rise in TRON’s (TRX) price within a few hours.

However, the rise was only temporary. As of August 22, the price of TRON (TRX) was $0.075. From August 10, this was a decline of 2.5% for TRON (TRX). The decline may be attributed to the overall crypto market’s turndown in effect during some of this period.

As of August 22, TRON (TRX) is in decline. But, based on the direction of the trendline in the past few days, TRON (TRX) may recover in September. Yet, experts say more promising coins like VC Spectra (SPCT) might be worth looking into.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Soars to New Heights as Presale Continues

Functioning as a decentralized hedge fund, VC Spectra (SPCT) comprises five specialized sub-funds. Each sub-fund caters to a different target market, thus covering a vast range of investment opportunities. The covered markets include DeFi, start-ups, and arbitrage, among others. Maintaining such a diversified portfolio allows VC Spectra (SPCT) to manage its risk exposure in an effective manner.

Investors stand to benefit from a share in the profits garnered from each of these specialized funds. This is because VC Spectra allocates 40% of the gains it earns from its funds for investor dividends. In addition to dividends, investors can also benefit from the considerable price gains that VC Spectra (SPCT) offers by investing in SPCT.

SPCT is the native BRC-20 token for VC Spectra (SPCT). It has a built-in deflationary mechanism, and investing in the token helps you become a beneficiary of everything VC Spectra (SPCT) has to offer.

VC Spectra’s (SPCT) price has risen to $0.025 in Stage 3 of its public presale. Investors from Stage 2 have already seen a 127.27% gain, while Stage 1 investors who joined early are enjoying a 212.5% ROI.

Purchasing SPCT tokens at the current price would lead to a potential 220% gain by the conclusion of the presale when the price reaches $0.08. The platform even has a limited-time promotion offering a whopping 25% bonus on all deposits!

