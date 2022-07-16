logo
  • 2 mins read

Investments in These Crypto now Could Create Million Dollar Wealth by End of 2022: Uniglo (GLO), Amp (AMP), and Gala (GALA)

19. 1000x500 1

Some cryptocurrency prices are on their way back up, but the journey has been sluggish. Some cryptos, however, will be ending 2022 at a much higher note that the rest. And the right time to buy them is now. By the end of the year, cryptos like Uniglo (GLO), Amp (AMP), and Gala (GALA) could help you accumulate million-dollar wealth.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is a new asset-backed treasury. It maintains the Uniglo Vault, which will house a slew of digital and tangible assets. This asset composition will then back the value of the protocol’s native token, GLO. To help maintain price stability and counter market upswings and competition, the platform will initially encourage contributors to hold their tokens. With this approach, early investors thus share a fractionalized holding of the expanding asset vault.

The protocol aims to generate long-term sustainable growth and million-dollar wealth through buybacks and burns. Uniglo will apply two burning modes–a standard burning model (2% of traded GLO tokens are sent to an unusable wallet address) and an Ultra Burning Mechanism (profits from the sale of vault-stored assets will be used to buy back and burn tokens).

Amp (AMP)

Amp is a platform for collateralizing asset transfers to guarantee any form of value exchange. Its token, AMP, is a method of liquidation to cover the cost of failed payments. It is, therefore, a form of insurance for merchants who allow payments in crypto. With a practical application in the digital market, Amp has strong potential for growth and expansion in the future of Web3.

Investing in Amp today could also create million-dollar wealth. According to crypto market analysis site, CoinGecko, the price of Amp’s token is currently $0.0090. However, its all-time high price last June 16, 2021 stood at $0.120813. The token could experience massive gains for anyone investing in the token today.

Gala (GALA)

Lastly, you should consider investing in Gala. This project powers Gala Games, which is a network for blockchain gaming. It is said to be one of the best metaverse coins to invest in this year. With a gamification focus, the demand for Gala’s services continues to grow. Its play-to-earn model is attracting a high volume of new players and experienced gamers, especially since Gala allows them to own all assets won in games.

Currently, the Gala token is trading at $0.0487. This price is relatively affordable and presents a timely investment opportunity, considering it could grow to $0.12 in 2023 and $0.19 in 2024.

Final takeaway

The market might be bearish now, but it does present a bright side. It provides the best time to invest in cryptos that are set for massive price increases in the coming months and years.

Find Out More Here:

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
