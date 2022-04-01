Looking to start a new life? Need to escape to an alternative reality? Get into The Metaverse. The most trusted tech companies like Facebook, Disney, Epic Games, and Roblox have already created their own metaverse platforms. These parallel virtual universes allow you to explore, meet people, and do many of the things you already do in the real world. But most importantly, you can monetize your gaming experiences. Here are the top gaming and metaverse cryptocurrencies to buy this April 2022.

What Is The Metaverse?

There’s no escaping the web’s favored buzzword, the “Metaverse.” The prefix “Meta-” means beyond, and “-verse” refers to the Universe; but this does not comprise the entirety of all you can experience in this world. The Metaverse is a graphically rich virtual space that seeks to mirror real life as VR goggle-wearing users inhabit 3D avatars that can do mostly all real-life things such as work, play, shop and socialize. It is a virtual universe with endless possibilities where you can make money with. And speaking of money, the choice for metaverse currencies is endless. Here’s how you can turn gaming into real-world money.

The Hottest Metaverse Coins

Wilder World ($WILD)

Wilder World is another metaverse world where gamers can find a futuristic digital version of the real world. The project is a virtual realm where users can interact naturally with things represented as NFTs non-fungible tokens.

Despite still being in development and continuing to improve, Wilder World’s Metaverse already provides a rich NFT marketplace where users can purchase and build a variety of customised in-game items (i.e. vehicles, clothes, virtual real estate, land, condos, statues, etc). All of which will be represented by tradable NFTs.

Currently, it is building its latest Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 to create an even more immersive and alluring experience for its participants. Thus, the Wilder World brands itself as a “5D Metaverse built on Ethereum”.

The very anticipated Wilder World coin ($WILD) was launched in May 2021 and it is one of those 150x IDO gems! The Wilder World price today is $1,74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.8B. The current market cap of $147.8M. It has a circulating supply of 85.2M WILD coins and a total supply of 500M coins.

Decentraland

If you are a content creator, developer or gamer, this Ethereum-based metaverse NFT gaming platform is built for you! Decentraland provides a global network of individuals with a shared interest in gaming and operates in a digital world where users can build and develop their characters, interact with other users and monetise from their gaming experiences.

Decentraland offers a diverse range of activities such as digital games and creating 3D environments, where you can buy, build upon, and monetise plots of virtual land. As an NFT-based metaverse real estate company, it has 90,601 available plots of virtual land in its system and each is represented by a non-fungible ERC-721 token.

But MANA and LAND are the platform’s native tokens. The MANA token is an ERC-20 coin that you can burn to access non-fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens. MANATokens allow gamers to purchase avatars, wearables, names and land. The LAND token is 16m × 16m (256 square metres) and by purchasing a plot of land, you can begin creating an entirely virtual city. The Decentraland price today is $2,78 with a 24-hour trading volume of $550.1M. The current market cap is $5.1B and has a circulating supply of 1.8B MANA coins.

Autometa ($ATA)

Autometa is a subgenre of theoretical historical fiction game platforms that brings together the communities of gamers and gaming developers via its blockchain. Its Play-To-Earn (P2E) NFT Metaverse game will contain access to state-of-the-art gaming features and future-proof upgradeable NFTs. Autometa will release unique yield bearing NFT’s to use within its metaverse. This feature will also feature innovative game mechanics on the blockchain.

The platform has its native token, $ATA and operates as the game’s in-game currency. It can be purchased through gameplay and converted into real money as well as traded for virtual assets within the game. The $ATA token is a Smart Chain on Binance and has a distinct ecosystem of multiple platforms, usage cases, reflections, revenue shares to holders, providing burn and buybacks.

More so, players can earn rewards from other cryptocurrencies such as $BUSD and $BNB; other cryptos can be earned by $ATA holders just by holding $ATA and interacting with the dAPP. Rewards can also come by staking $ATA.

