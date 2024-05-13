Introducing AnyAlt Swap Widget – Any Emerging Token with Fiat Currency

Singapore, シンガポール, May 13th, 2024, Chainwire

Bunzz is launching AnyAlt Finance. AnyAlt is a DeFi product that combines an on-ramp function with a DEX. In simple terms, it’s a platform where the user can buy any token, regardless of market capitalization, using fiat currency.

A Solution That Increases Token Project Liquidity

Emerging token projects typically focus on key performance indicators such as enhancing liquidity and expanding their holder base. To achieve this, those projects often implement buttons on their landing pages that link to Uniswap or PancakeSwap. However, regular DEXs cannot cater to users who want to use credit cards or fiat currency. And even if they could, they often do not support emerging tokens with low market capitalizations.

The AnyAlt Swap Widget solves this issue, easily. The user’s project can implement the AnyAlt Swap UI on its landing page by simply pasting a code snippet. There is no need for any cumbersome application process to use this widget, and the user’s project does not have to pay any fees. The user only needs to paste the code.

In other words, the user’s project can potentially boost liquidity at zero cost. Bunzz’s team is optimistic that this will empower all emerging tokens.

Early Access for Token Projects

AnyAlt is currently seeking projects that are interested in using the AnyAlt Swap Widget, particularly those aiming to increase the potential for liquidity of their tokens or to implement a feature that allows users to purchase crypto with fiat currency on their existing services

Those who are interested can apply through this form.

Bridging the Gap Between TradFi and DeFi

AnyAlt’s vision is to facilitate the smooth money flow between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Crypto users sometimes want to purchase tokens using services like Google Pay, Apple Pay, or credit cards. However, existing on-ramp services have limited token options.

If a user wants to buy an emerging token with a low market capitalization, they have to go through a long, tedious, and expensive journey: bank → CEX → wallet → bridge → DEX, with high fees at each step. AnyAlt has found a solution to this pain point.

This launch is merely the first chapter in AnyAlt’s roadmap. Bunzz want to contribute to the convergence of traditional finance and decentralized finance that lies ahead.

Users who are interested in joining AnyAlt Can contact Bunzz here.

About Bunzz

Bunzz is a leading company in Web3×LLM, operating Asia’s largest DApps development infrastructure. We develop and provide various Web3 infrastructures and services aimed at realizing “smart contracts as a public good.”

