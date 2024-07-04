Loading...

INTMAX Announces $5,000 USD Prize To Improve Its Privacy Rewards Mechanism

2 mins read

Contents

Share link:

Tokyo, Japan, July 4th, 2024INTMAX, a key sponsor and supporter of ETHGlobal Brussels 2024, and an innovative Ethereum Layer 2 zkRollup with a stateless architecture built for mass adoption of Web3, is calling on blockchain developers and privacy proponents to submit their ideas for rewarding users who contribute towards privacy on its network. 

It’s offering a prize of $5,000 USD to those who have developed or proposed a method to reward privacy users, either through mining or airdrops. Submitting just an idea is acceptable, but it must be compelling to outperform someone who has also implemented it. As noted in the documentation, rewarding users for privacy without duplication is a straightforward yet challenging problem.

Privacy protocols such as INTMAX have a unique dynamic, wherein more participants in the network translates to greater privacy for every user. That’s quite unlike most DeFi protocols, where having more users means greater competition for rewards. 

The more participants there are in a privacy protocol, contributing their funds and usage, the more privacy is afforded to everyone involved. This is a unique dynamic where having more “competitors” actually benefits each individual user’s privacy, unlike typical financial applications where more users means more competition for rewards.

However, the introduction of more users makes it possible for malicious actors to exploit loopholes and obtain lucrative rewards without actually contributing to the privacy of the network. To ensure the integrity of privacy networks and properly incentives users, it’s necessary to close these loopholes.

The contest encourages developers to create the best implementation of the Quiz mechanism, or else develop a superior solution that solves the challenges of privacy rewards once and for all. Developers aren’t required to program the deposit and withdrawal process, or even provide any privacy guarantees, but simply focus on designing the actual reward system. 

The actual privacy-providing protocol itself can be treated as a black box – you don’t need to program the deposit and withdrawal process, or actually provide privacy guarantees. Just focus on designing the reward system portion.

The INTMAX contest is one of several enticing prizes up for grabs at ETHGlobal Brussels, with a total prize pool of more than $450,000 on offer to developers who can stand out from the crowd at one of Europe’s biggest annual hackathon events. 

About INTMAX

INTMAX is the Stateless Ethereum Layer built for mass adoption. Crafted on the principles of statelessness, advanced offline safety and capital efficiency, it is one of the most efficient native Ethereum L2 solutions currently available. By leveraging a mere 5 bytes of on-chain information to confirm the validity of computations, INTMAX drastically cuts the typical computational and storage overhead found in traditional blockchain systems. This minimalist approach not only increases scalability but also fortifies censorship resistance across the network. Moreover, it enhances privacy and security, moving beyond traditional rollup constraints and offering robust protection against a variety of network disruptions and threats.

Disclaimer. The information provided does not, and is not intended to, constitute financial advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. Information may not constitute the most up-to-date information and readers must do their own due diligence and assume responsibility for their own actions. Links to other third-party websites are only for the convenience of the reader, user or browser; Cryptopolitan and its members do not recommend or endorse contents of the third-party sites.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
#Industry Thoughts
2 mins read
2 days ago

Bybit announces sponsorship of IVC Official Opening Party

#Industry Thoughts
3 mins read
3 days ago

Polkadot is Cementing Its Role as a Web3 Gaming Hub

#Industry Thoughts
4 mins read
3 days ago

Why NFT Gaming is Here to Stay: From Crypto Kitties to AI-Driven Worlds

#Industry Thoughts
2 mins read
3 weeks ago

Space and Time Releases Sub-Second ZK Prover under Open Software License

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan