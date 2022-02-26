Dexsport – Revolution in the Decentralized Betting Industry

The expansion of the Internet and its constant development has opened doors for many innovative ideas. This is why decentralized sports betting platforms are emerging as a new trend within this sphere.

One of these platforms that can compete with other big companies in their area is Dexsport. With this platform, sports bettors can place bets on sporting events using smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

What Is Dexsport?

Dexsport.io – decentralized sports betting web3 platform that offers users to place bets using cryptocurrencies. It enables sports bettors to make secure transactions and propose their odds while staying anonymous if they want.

In other words, it works as an open and democratic betting platform where anyone can be a user and take part in the experience. Dexsport is the first decentralized sports betting platform that enables peer-to-peer match predictions with no commissions for users or third-party organizations on bets.

Here, all transactions are transparent and possible due to blockchain technology. Additionally, no personal data is needed to create an account on Dexsport, which contributes to the anonymity of its users.

Dexsport features include:

– Betting with cryptocurrencies.

– Smart contract for fast and safe transactions.

– Multiplatform action that is available on PC, Android, iOS, MacOS, Windows Phone devices.

Dexsport uses blockchain technology to create a decentralized sports betting community where anyone can participate in the experience, be it a user or an organizer.

The introduction of this technology helps bettors to place their bets on sporting events using smart contracts while staying anonymous if they want to. Transactions are safe and transparent due to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

Advantages of Betting with Dexsport

Here are some benefits of using the decentralized Dexsport platform:

1. Transparent transactions

As mentioned earlier, Dexsport betting transactions are transparent and cannot be altered. All bets made on the platform are placed as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain for faster transaction speeds without third-party involvement.

2. 100% secure transactions

Another benefit of using Dexsport is that all transactions are cryptographically secured. This means that they cannot be manipulated, altered, or censored in any way.

3. Instant payouts

When placing bets on this platform, users can immediately check their betting history and track the status of their transactions.

After a certain number of confirmations have been performed, all winning bets are instantly paid out to the winner’s cryptocurrency wallet.

4. High-quality security

Dexsport uses SSL encryption, a high-level industry standard used by banks, to ensure that all transactions are safe and secure. This way, all data sent by users are authenticated and protected from third parties.

5. Multi-device support

This platform works on the PC desktop, Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows Phone devices. Users can place bets with cryptocurrencies using smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

6. Low fees

All transactions here are free of charge since no third-party involvement is used during bets placed on sporting events. All winnings are instantly processed with low fees once all conditions are met.

7. Community-driven decentralized platform

The Dexsport community is the platform’s backbone, and it connects sports bettors to establish a betting system that works better for everyone involved.

All users can suggest odds, participate in peer reviews, participate in match discussion forums, and do many more activities on this decentralized platform.

8. Global betting coverage

All international sports events are covered here with bets that users from all over the world place. This way, they can participate in peer-to-peer match predictions without any restrictions or limitations.

9. Bet against each other

With this decentralized betting platform users can place their bets against each other. To do that, they need to review the prediction records of other bettors, which will influence their decisions on whether or not they should accept a bet from them.

10. Bet on yourself

Another option available on this platform is to bet on performance. This way, users can check their performance records before placing bets against themselves to achieve better chances of winning.

DESU Token

Desu token is the native token of the Dexsport blockchain protocol. This token was built to enhance the correct validation of betting odds. Through this token, providers and betting platforms can get transparent mathematical models.

With such features, there’s no doubt that it is an ideal solution for anyone who would like to use a fair and decentralized gaming platform. DESU is great for people who would like to quickly and securely place their bets without third-party interference.

So if you’re looking for an innovative way to improve your betting experience, then look no further than the Dexsport that uses DESU tokens.

Benefits Offered by DESU Token

DESU token has many advantages that can be used for various purposes. Let’s have a look at them.

1. Speed and honesty

The best thing about the DESU token is that it aids users to make instant payments. For this reason, players are assured of getting their payment after winning. No more problems with delayed payments.The payment regulation ensures that all players get their money on time.

2. Voting

DESU is amazing because players who have them are eligible to participate in voting. This implies that this platform offers a comfortable betting environment. This is a rare feature in standard betting Bitcoin platforms.

3. Rewards for Predictions

There is no better ecosystem to share the opinions of players than Dexsport. You can make them by guessing the outcome of any match, and other players will reward you with DESU tokens as a reward.

By practicing, you can both earn additional income and improve your knowledge in the field of betting.

Final Word

Dexport crypto betting platform is the most modern of its kind in this industry, with all sorts of new features introduced to make things work better for everyone involved. This system is also different from other systems because it uses blockchain technology and is available worldwide.

It doesn’t have any limitations or restrictions, so anyone from anywhere in the world can use it to bet on sports matches and do whatever they want with it. There are also many types of bets available for users to take part in.

So what are you waiting for? Join Dexsport and get your tokens today!