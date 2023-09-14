Innovative KYC Solutions Enhanced by AI: B2Core Collaborates with IDWise

Description B2Core, a leading provider of comprehensive back-office solutions in the financial industry, is excited to announce an exciting new partnership with IDWise, an innovative artificial intelligence-based platform for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. This collaboration aims to set new benchmarks in user onboarding by offering a seamless, secure, and exceptionally efficient verification process. Integration B2Core’s … Read more

B2Core, a leading provider of comprehensive back-office solutions in the financial industry, is excited to announce an exciting new partnership with IDWise, an innovative artificial intelligence-based platform for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. This collaboration aims to set new benchmarks in user onboarding by offering a seamless, secure, and exceptionally efficient verification process.

Integration

B2Core’s collaboration with IDWise equips its clients with a top-tier identity verification solution, incorporating cutting-edge global ID document verification, facial recognition, and certified life authenticity checks. Additionally, it includes a thorough AML/PEP/Sanctions review, integrated swiftly and seamlessly. This suite of features allows B2Core’s wide-ranging clients, operating in diverse global sectors, to offer their users an advanced, smooth experience. Simultaneously, it facilitates cost reduction via automation and ensures compliance with the rigorous e-KYC norms both globally and regionally.

The integration between B2Core and IDWise is done through an iFrame. For B2Core clients, this means a smoother onboarding process, less hassle during user verification, and an added layer of security. All of this is achieved while maintaining the familiar interface of B2Core.

Essential Role Of IDWise

IDWise, founded in January 2021 and based in the United Kingdom, leads the way in using artificial intelligence to instil trust in complex global markets. Their expertise goes beyond technology – they understand user experience and ensure their solutions are effective and user-friendly. IDWise serves clients from various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, cryptocurrency, and supply chain management. IDWise’s unique ability to tailor and adapt solutions to each client’s specific requirements is made possible by its in-house developed technology. This fits well with B2Core’s policy of being tech-independent, allowing for fully automated, in-house solutions.

The integration of B2Core with IDWise goes beyond regular business practices. It is a commitment to augment the safeguards for end-users in a world where data has become the new form of currency. Through this integration, B2Core bolsters its security measures, reassuring consumers that their personal and financial information is secure.

Bottom Line

B2Core, a top fintech CRM solution, offers businesses a wide range of tools. It includes advanced trading UI, money storage and conversion, a flexible user layout, trading history and analytics, and diverse external integrations such as payment systems, trading platforms, and KYC providers. B2Core is at the forefront of technology in the Forex and Crypto domains, focusing on simplicity that caters to beginners and experts.

The collaboration with IDWise demonstrates B2Core’s dedication to innovation, security, and excellence. By partnering with a leading KYC solution provider, B2Core is further enhancing its offerings and making significant strides in delivering unmatched solutions in the financial industry.