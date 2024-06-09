Shiba Inu’s burn rate has increased by 233%, indicating growing community activity, while Solana’s price prediction points to a possible upward trend. Oscar Ramos, a well-known cryptocurrency influencer, has complimented BlockDAG‘s potential and likened it to a more sophisticated form of helium mining. BlockDAG could be the next big thing in cryptocurrency as its presale moves forward, with Batch 17 raising $46.8 million.

Bearish Trends in Solana and Possible Breakouts

Keeping Solana (SOL) above the crucial resistance level of $180 has proven difficult. The price has not changed, indicating a bearish trend, even though trading volume has increased by 70%. Currently, SOL is trading at $164.79.

While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a potential bullish crossover, technical indicators display conflicting signals. The Simple Moving Average (SMA) is serving as resistance. Bulls holding the support zone could push SOL towards $204 and test the resistance level at $180. However, if it cannot regain momentum, SOL could drop to $155 or even $126 in the upcoming weeks.

Shiba Inu’s Surge in Burn Rates and Market Impacts

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a significant increase in its burn rate, rising by 233% following a crucial Shibarium network upgrade. This upgrade reduced the bridging time from seven days to 45 minutes, boosting optimism within the SHIB community.

Over 4.796 million SHIB tokens were burned in the past 24 hours, a notable increase. This follows Vitalik Buterin’s historic burn when he destroyed 410 trillion SHIB tokens three years ago. The increased burn rate, combined with Shibarium’s efficiency improvements, has set the stage for potential price movements, with the community targeting a price of $0.000145.

BlockDAG Endorsements Predict $1 Value by 2024

BlockDAG has garnered significant attention from investors, partly due to strong endorsements by various crypto influencers. Recently, renowned crypto influencer Oscar Ramos praised BlockDAG’s innovative approach, comparing it to the early days of Helium mining but with greater potential. “BlockDAG reminds me of my experience with Helium mining, but it’s even better. Ramos stated that they’ve invested heavily in marketing and advertising, evident from their organised approach and robust community support,” Ramos stated.

This endorsement has led to a rapid surge in BlockDAG’s presale, with the project raising $46.8 million by Batch 17, priced at $0.011 per BDAG coin. The presale began at $0.001 in Batch 1 and has seen a 1000% price increase up to Batch 17. As Batch 18 approaches, priced at $0.0122, anticipation is high for even greater returns. Investors are particularly excited about BlockDAG’s potential to reach $1 by 2024 and possibly $30 by 2030, as predicted by analysts, offering substantial returns to early backers.

As Ramos mentioned in his video, BlockDAG’s unique approach combines cutting-edge proof-of-work technology with everyday applications, promising high security and decentralisation. He further highlights that the project’s roadmap, impressive marketing efforts, and strategic partnerships with industry giants have bolstered investor confidence in this exceptional project.

With over 10.8 billion BDAG coins sold and $46.8 million raised, early investors are poised to benefit significantly from the project’s growth trajectory. Ramos and other crypto influencers’ endorsement and the project’s innovative approach create a compelling case for potential investors to join the presale early and secure their stake in what could be the next big thing in cryptocurrency.

Final Thoughts

With strong influencer endorsements and a robust presale performance, BlockDAG stands out as a formidable contender in the crypto space. As Solana faces potential bullish movements and Shiba Inu’s burn rate increases, BlockDAG’s innovative approach and strategic partnerships position it for significant growth.

The presale’s success, raising $46.8 million, reflects investor confidence in BlockDAG’s potential. For those looking for the next crypto to explode, now is the time to explore and invest in BlockDAG’s presale.

