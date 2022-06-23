Indonesia to host Coinfest Asia, The First and Biggest Crypto Festival in Asia

According to a Chainanalysis report, in the first half of 2021, Asia accounted for 28% of the overall $1.16 trillion global cryptocurrency transaction volume. Also, data from Messari shows Asian markets accounted for 43% of global cryptocurrency activities with $296 billion in transactions between June 2020 and June 2021.

Last year, major Asian crypto news was dominated by developments in China. Not only China but other Asian countries also made the headlines, some of which are Indonesia and Singapore, for having clearer regulations regarding digital assets in their country.

Other than regulations, this rapid growth is also driven by decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation in Southeast Asia which is supported by increased fundraising and investment in projects. The presence of various communities that are available for various circles of society which provide information and education about crypto also plays a role in the development progress

As the largest continent with the most population, Asia has huge potential and is primed to become the hub for crypto adoption in the world, as long as it has a good supporting ecosystem. The presence of international crypto events can be one of the steps towards the formation of this ecosystem. For that reason, Coinfest Asia is here.

Coinfest Asia is an industry event organized by Coinvestasi with a focus on the future of cryptocurrencies and the web3 in Asia. Held in a festival format, Coinfest Asia aims to be a platform for crypto asset enthusiasts, industry leaders, and executives to come together and discuss to build the future of crypto assets and blockchain technology in Asia. The event will be held in Bali, Indonesia on August 25-26, 2022 and supported by Coindesk, Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia (ABI), Kamar Dagang dan Industri Indonesia (KADIN), Coingecko and Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS).

The two-day event will feature expert speakers in their fields with various interesting topics about regulation, crypto industry, DeFi, GameFi, NFT, Metavers, and many more.

For the first Coinfest Asia, Indonesia was chosen as the host for many reasons. Indonesia is home to 270 million, the world’s 4th largest population and has the seventh largest crypto user base globally. By 2021, crypto owners in Indonesia increased by 85% to 7.4 million people, compared to the total population, meaning there is still a lot of room for huge growth in the country. This is also aligned with the fact that Indonesia is the host of this year’s G20, and might become the center of digital economic transformation in Asia.

“We hope that Coinfest Asia can open up spaces for regulators, project founders and creators, developers, and the community to connect with each other to create innovations for the better development of the crypto industry. That way the people of Asia, especially SEA can get more benefits from the digital world,” said Dhila Rizqia, Event Lead Coinfest Asia.

