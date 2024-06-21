Loading...

Indonesia Fintech Revolution Summit

Indonesia DIGITAL FINANCEFRONTIER: FINTECH UNLEASHED

jakarta,indonesia- 19/06/24

We TraiCon Events will be hosting Indonesia premier fintech event titled as “Fintech Revolution Summit” scheduled on 13th September 2024 in Jakarta City: The Financial Hub of APAC

This summit aims to bring together 400+ BFSI experts& fintech leaders to discuss and deliberate the trends around financial technology and investment opportunities for the finance sector. Fintech founders, central bank officials, FSI experts, regulators, policymakers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and media from around the world will come together to learn, discuss, debate and network.

Attendees Profile: Chief Financial Officer, Head of Digital Payment, Head of IT, Head of Fintech, Chief Information Officer, Head of Retail Banking, Heads of Customer Experience, Angel Investor, Head of AML, Head of Financial Regulatory

Many fintech and banking technology solution providers, cybersecurity companies, E-Payment & wallet companies, threat management, forex software and payment gateway companies would be participating in the Fintech Revolution Summit as Sponsors or Exhibitors who will be showcasing their host of solutions towards the future of finance.

Join us in Indonesia as it leads the way to the future at the Fintech Revolution Summit.

For more information regarding the event, please visit: https://fintech.traiconevents.com/jakarta/

For event inquiries:

Er. Prasanna | Event Producer | Traicon Events

[email protected] | +0091 7708523918

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

