India Achieves Historic Milestone as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon

The strategic significance of the landing site near the moon's south pole for potential water ice deposits.

India has accomplished a remarkable feat in space exploration, solidifying its status as a global space power. The nation successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface, becoming the fourth country to achieve this remarkable feat. The mission’s success underscores India’s technological prowess and marks a significant advancement in lunar exploration.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft touched the moon, positioning India alongside the elite club of spacefaring nations that have achieved soft landings on the lunar terrain. Previously, only the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union have managed such complex landings, highlighting the extraordinary nature of India’s accomplishment.

Setting the stage for superpower status

This mission carries profound implications for India’s global stature. India showcases its capabilities in space technology and exploration by joining the select group of countries that have successfully landed on the moon. The achievement is expected to further elevate India’s profile in scientific and technological innovation.

The South Pole connection

Chandrayaan-3’s landing site stands out for its strategic significance. Situated closer to the moon’s south pole than any previous spacecraft, the mission ventures into uncharted territory. This region has long captivated the attention of spacefaring nations due to its potential for scientific discovery. Scientists believe the South Pole region holds water ice deposits, offering future exploration and utilization prospects.

Unlocking Lunar resources

The presence of water ice in the moon’s south pole craters holds immense potential. Water can be converted into valuable resources such as rocket fuel, offering new possibilities for extended space missions. Moreover, discovering water ice raises the prospect of generating drinking water for future crewed missions, addressing a critical challenge in prolonged space exploration.

Prime Minister’s virtual witness

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa, witnessed the landmark event virtually. Addressing the achievement, Modi noted that this success is a collective triumph for humanity, undoubtedly contributing to future lunar missions undertaken by nations worldwide.

Striving amidst setbacks

India’s success comes on the heels of another nation’s recent failed lunar landing attempt. Due to engine misfires, Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft crashed into the lunar surface. This incident highlights the inherent challenges of lunar landings and underscores the significance of India’s achievement in an arena fraught with complexities.

The journey of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3’s journey involved meticulous planning and execution. Comprising a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module, the spacecraft covered the 238,855-mile distance between Earth and the moon. The lander, known as Vikram, conducted precision manoeuvres to ensure a soft touchdown on the lunar surface. Within Vikram resides Pragyan, a small rover that will deploy onto the moon’s surface to gather critical data.

Aiding Lunar research

The mission carries a suite of scientific instruments on board the lander and rover. These instruments are designed to analyze the lunar surface, offering insights into its composition and characteristics. Notably, a seismometer on the lander aims to detect seismic activity within the moon’s interior. Such information is pivotal for ensuring the safety of future lunar missions and potential human settlements.

Collaborative approach

The critical landing sequence for Chandrayaan-3, a daring lunar explorer, commences at approximately 5:45 pm and spans 15 minutes, aptly dubbed “15 minutes of terror” by a former Isro chief. The spacecraft operated autonomously throughout this period, rendering engineers and scientists mere spectators. Everything hinges on the onboard computers of the Vikram Lander. Travelling at a staggering 1.6 kilometres per second, it orbits the Moon, floating some 30 km above the lunar surface.

Over the subsequent 690 seconds, the engines of Chandrayaan-3 will ignite, akin to gently tapping the brakes on a bicycle, gradually reducing its speed to a quarter while the Moon’s gravity guides it downwards at about 60 meters per second. A subtle adjustment, like bicycle steering, ensures precise alignment with the landing site.

With today’s successful feat, India becomes the first country to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole, a historic moment for the country’s space programme.