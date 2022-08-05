Incredibly Strong Crypto Buy Signals For Gnox (GNOX), Solana (SOL), And Bitcoin (BTC)

There are three kinds of buy signals. There are technical analysis signals (charts), there are opinions of experts (price predictions), and there are activity signals (investors’ actions).

Let’s look at three cryptocurrencies in each category that are flashing buy signals.

Gnox (GNOX) – Private token sale is on fire

Starting in the third category — investors’ actions — we have Gnox Token (GNOX). GNOX is a soon-to-launch DeFi platform that is currently in presale. That means you can buy GNOX before it goes onto exchanges. And investors have already been snapping it up like it’s the only crypto in town.

The presale has been broken up into three rounds with one-third of the private sale tokens dedicated to each round. All unsold tokens are then burned before the next round begins thus raising the price for the next round of buyers and providing an incentive to get in early. (First-round investors have already seen a 63% gain in price.) However, word got out and the second round sold out within days.

The third and final round is now in play. It ends on July 12th or when all tokens are sold out — which is looking highly likely at this point.

Why are investors clamoring to bag some GNOX tokens? Because the Gnox platform has a serious shot at being the first DeFi platform to see mass adoption. Why? Simple. Because it makes crypto investing and yield farming just about as simple as it can possibly be.

All you have to do to invest in a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies and earn ongoing passive income on your investment is to buy and hold the GNOX token. The rest is done by a team of pros. You can buy presale at the Gnox.io website — if it’s not already sold out by the time you read this.

Bitcoin (BTC) – Might never be this cheap again

Bitcoin has lost more than two-thirds of its price since last fall. It briefly even fell below the all-time high of $19K in 2018. While that has scared a lot of people leaving the Fear & Greed Index in the red for months on end, it might be an ideal opportunity for new investors and those who stood their ground.

If you had purchased BTC last fall you would have paid almost $70,000 for a single digital coin. However, if you were smart enough or slow enough to wait until now, you can become a whole-bitcoiner for just $22,500. When BTC gets back to $70K, instead of being even, you’ll be up by more than 300%.

Right now, all of the most powerful technical analysis tools we have at our disposal suggest that all the weak hands have sold leaving just the hard-core hodlers. While the price could conceivably go a bit lower before heading back up for the next bull run, we can’t conceive of going much lower than it did a few weeks back. While BTC had gained about 30% in the past few weeks, it has since fallen back by 10% making a good time to get in.

Solana (SOL) – The Ethereum killer

Solana is a smart blockchain similar to Ethereum, its competitor. However, transactions and processing time on Solana are faster and the transaction costs are much cheaper. Solana is now entrenched in the crypto space and looks like it’s going to be around for a long time to come.

A survey of 54 crypto and Web3 fintech specialists suggests that Solana (SOL) hit $45 before year’s end providing a gain of about 20% in about five months’ time. But where will it go beyond that? According to the poll, SOL will surpass $166 by the end of 2025 (more than 300% ROI), and $512 by 2030, well over 10X from today’s price.

Learn more about Gnox:

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://gnox.io

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gnox_io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gnox.io/