Iggy Azalea’s MOTHER Token Records 1,880% Hike In 2 Days, Why This Altcoin Is Likely To Follow

The controversial Solana-based meme coin MOTHER launched by Iggy Azalea has surprisingly achieved a meteoric surge in value, soaring almost 2,000% in two days. The token’s unexpected success has incited debates about the chances of RCO Finance (RCOF) following suit. With RCO Finance’s unique features and tremendous growth prospects, RCOF could be the best crypto to buy now.

Let’s find out whether RCO Finance can deliver similar stunning gains during its ongoing presale!

MOTHER Gains 1,880% In Two Days: Here’s What’s Behind The Rally!

Amid the recent celebrity meme coin launches, Iggy Azalea, a rapper and model from Australia, unveiled her first-ever cryptocurrency on Solana, dubbed MOTHER.

The token soon attained market-wide recognition, first because of its unusual tokennomics, which the artist assured the community was a mild error. This development raised severe backlash against MOTHER, with many traders alleging the token was a scam.

Although the token was initially welcomed with open arms, its distribution data later raised questions about its authenticity. Notably, reports began to surface about a possible insider trading of MOTHER, with 20% of the token’s circulating supply allegedly in the possession of insiders. Bubblemaps forwarded this claim via a tweet on May 29, 2024.

Per the tweet, insiders acquired 20% of MOTHER’s supply before its DEX launch and sold off $2 million worth of their acquisition. However, Iggy Azalea stepped forward to clarify the situation, stating that she meant no harm to the community and intended to prop MOTHER’s value for the long haul.

Due to this intervention, MOTHER’s value increased 1,880% from $0.004 to $0.075 between May 29 and June 2. The token now trades with a market capitalization of $91.34 million. Following MOTHER’s success, investors are curious to know if RCO Finance’s RCOF can hit a similar home run.

RCO Finance Unveils the Automated Market Making Tool

RCO Finance is a new DeFi-based platform that facilitates the direct acquisition of a range of digital assets, such as shares, bonds, stocks, real estate, and real-world assets, with crypto, eliminating the need for fiat currency.

With RCO Finance, investors can invest in many asset classes without swapping their crypto tokens for fiat currencies. This offering eases up the investment process for users, regardless of their trading background.

What’s even more enticing is that RCO Finance comes with an AI-powered trading tool that utilizes machine learning through advanced algorithms. This technology, a robo advisor, analyses market trends to single out the best investment alternative for users based on their risk appetite and financial objective.

The insight provided by the AI robo advisor can help users obtain up-to-date information about the market and make rational investment decisions.

Investors may supply liquidity to trading pairs with the Automated Market Maker (AMM) tool on the platform via a decentralized exchange (DEX). The automated market maker is an algorithmic trading tool that spontaneously revises prices depending on supply and demand forces.

Moreover, RCO Finance provides investors with a liquidity pool to stake different assets, including RCOF, to supply liquidity to trading pairs and earn rewards.

Trade RCOF With Up To 50x Leverage

RCOF, the native token of RCO Finance, is tradable with a 50x leverage on the platform, a golden opportunity for investors to boost returns. The token is undergoing public presale, with its valuation set at $0.01275 in Stage 1.

With its launch price between $0.4 and $0.6, investors can receive up to $30,000 from a $1,000 investment after RCOF’s exchange listing, making it an altcoin worth including in every crypto investment portfolio.

