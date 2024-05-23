iGaming Germany 2024: Get Your Free Operator Pass Today!

Navigate the German Market Like a Pro

Are you an operator ready to conquer the German iGaming market? In this rapidly evolving landscape, those who hesitate risk being left behind. Secure your seat at the table and discover why the 4th Annual iGaming Germany is the must-attend event for those who refuse to settle for anything less than dominance in this lucrative market.

Taking place 5 – 6 June 2024 at the Hilton Munich City Hotel, iGG 2024 is tailored for C-suite executives and senior professionals who demand more than just buzzwords and presentations. This is where you’ll forge the partnerships that catapult your business into the next echelon of growth and gain the edge that separates industry leaders from the rest.

Insider Strategies from the Top

In an exclusive interview with Jan Feuerhake, esteemed Chairperson of the 4th Annual iGaming Germany and Salary Partner at Taylor Wessing, we delve into the intricate landscape of the German iGaming market. With his expertise in legal intricacies and keen industry insights, Feuerhake sheds light on the potential of the German iGaming market, its regulatory challenges, and the strategies pivotal to its growth.

Q1: As a legal expert in the iGaming sector, what do you find most exciting about the current German market landscape?

“Despite its current regulatory struggles, the German iGaming market has the potential to be one of the strongest markets in the world while also having a very high level of player protection. However, there needs to be a shift towards a more rational regulatory regime.”

Q2: With iGaming Germany just around the corner, what are you particularly looking forward to at the event?

“I have been joining this event series from the beginning. It is a great opportunity to meet new stakeholders and long standing partners in a very well-organised setting.”

Q3: You’ll be speaking on the panel discussing “Capitalising on new online casino licences in Germany.” Could you share a sneak peek into what attendees can expect from this discussion?

“The upcoming online casino licences are the great untapped potential under the current regulatory framework. An opportunity for the Länder to show that a well regulated offering can bring about commercial success and fiscal sustainability while providing a better level of player protection.”

Q4: Another panel you’re participating in focuses on “Learning from Others: International best practices for combating the Black Market.” Why is this topic crucial, and what insights do you hope to bring to the discussion?

“A regulated gaming market can only work if the alternative black market is not more attractive to players. We hope to point out how to bring players back to the regulated market.”

Q5: Looking ahead, what do you envision for the future of iGaming in Germany, considering the evolving regulatory landscape and market dynamics?

“The German iGaming market could be one of the top 5 markets in the world. It needs all market participants (including the regulator and the legislative branch) to make it work. I am hopeful that we will make steps in the right direction.”

Why iGG 2024 is a Game-Changer for Your Business:

Gain Exclusive Insights : Hear from 40+ industry experts in 17+ agenda sessions covering the latest market trends and regulatory changes in Germany.

: Hear from industry experts in agenda sessions covering the latest market trends and regulatory changes in Germany. Forge Powerful Alliances : Connect with C-suite executives, operators, providers, and investors who can reshape your business trajectory at 8 exclusive networking events .

: Connect with C-suite executives, operators, providers, and investors who can reshape your business trajectory at . Amplify Your Brand: Showcase your company and its unique offerings to a highly targeted audience eager to invest in innovation.

The VIP Treatment (for Free!)

Operators, don’t miss this opportunity! iGG 2024 is offering 20 complimentary VIP passes to local operators on a first-come, first-served basis. Register by 24 May 2024 to secure your exclusive access!

Powered by Leading Industry Innovators:

iGG 2024 is proud to be sponsored by a stellar lineup of industry leaders, including:

BetConstruct

iGaming.com

Klarpay

Amusnet

AND MANY MORE!

Book Now – 80% Sold Out!

With passes selling out fast, secure your spot today to avoid disappointment! Invest in your company’s future and unlock the full potential of the German iGaming market at iGG 2024. https://www.eventus-international.com/igg