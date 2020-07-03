New Delhi,01st July 2020: Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI], and its sister organisations, Payments Council of India, [PCI] and Fintech Convergence Council [FCC] are jointly organising the two-day virtual Global FinTech Festival on 22-23 July 2020.

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India is the presenting partner of the event. The event is also supported by the World Bank and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The key aim of the Global Fintech Fest is to restate India’s leadership in financial technologies in the post COVID19 world. Organising a mega global event virtually, would also be a landmark in India’s digital transformation.

The two-day virtual fest is themed around “Fintech: With and Beyond COVID” and is scheduled to be organized in 22nd and 23rd July 2020. The fest is being organized with a mandate to strengthen the key pillars for boosting the sector and have a global market research access especially in the wake of COVID.

The fest will witness discussions around various facets of topics including Digital Payments, Digital Lending, Digital Insurance, Data Management, Financial Inclusion, Digital Transformation, Crypto & Blockchain etc.

About 5000 + delegates across with nearly 150+ speakers globally from 20+ countries comprising of Fintech start-ups are expected to attend the event along with regulators, key financial institutions, tech companies, governments, industry bodies, corporates and students.

“It is important to understand the challenges, opportunities and future outlook implications posed by COVID19 across the BFSI/Fintech sector across all continents. GFF would be the platform for all stakeholders to provide that shared knowledge and leverage across the globe for the entire sector”, said, Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council & Chairman Emeritus, Payments Council of India.

“Global Fintech fest is shaping out to be the go-to Global FinTech conference in 2020. Festival brings together the entire FinTech ecosystem, with 5000+ participants from more than 20+ countries. It is also an opportunity for companies to show case their innovations in a dedicated virtual space”, said, Srinivas Jain, Executive Director – Chief of Strategy, Digital & Technology, SBI Funds Management and Co-Chair, Fintech Convergence Council

“One of the lasting behaviour changes due to the pandemic is acceleration of digitalisation. Global Fintech Fest leverages this new normal and provides a unique platform for stimulating conversations on fintech. I am excited by its ability to bring together fintech experts and foster collaboration across countries”, said, Smita Aggarwal, Global Investments Advisor, Flourish Ventures.

The Festival’s organising committee comprises G Padmanabhan, Ex-RBI Executive Director, Current Non- Executive Chairman at Bank of India; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital; Dilip Asbe, Managing Director & CEO at National Payments Corporation of India; Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council & Chairman Emeritus, Payments Council of India; Srinivas Jain, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer, SBI Mutual Fund; Smita Aggarwal , Global Investments, Flourish Ventures; Suniti Nanda, Fintech Officer, Government of Maharashtra; Gaurav Chopra, Vice-President IAMAI & Executive Director, Payments Council of India.

About IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI] is a young and vibrant association with ambitions of representing the entire gamut of digital businesses in India. It was established in 2004 by the leading online publishers, and in the last 16 years has come to effectively address the challenges facing the digital and online industry including mobile content and services, online publishing, mobile advertising, online advertising, ecommerce and mobile & digital payments among others.

Sixteen years after its establishment, the association is still the only professional industry body representing the online industry in India. The association is registered under the Societies Act and is a recognized charity in Maharashtra. With a membership of nearly 300 Indian and overseas companies, and with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the association is well placed to work towards charting a growth path for the digital industry in India.

About Fintech Convergence Council (FCC)

FCC is formed under Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and represents the FinTech industry and traditional companies in the BFSI space. The purpose of the council is to encourage collaboration, seek complementarities and build synergy between leading BFSI companies and the emerging FinTech start-ups. The council has worked towards interpreting the regulatory and legal framework, aggregating the concerns and feedback of the various players within the larger FinTech community, communicating it to regulators and lawmakers, and organizing events and gatherings for the industry participants to meet, share ideas and work together in the interest of creating a safer, more open and more collaborative operating environment through a transparent forum.

About Payments Council of India (PCI)

Payments Council of India (PCI) is a part of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and represents more than 100 players in the payments and settlement systems. Its objective is to address and help resolve various industry level issues and barriers which require discussion and action. The important stakeholders are prepaid payment issuers, payments banks, merchant aggregators and acquirers, payments networks, BBPOUs, UPI facilitators and international remittances facilitators.

