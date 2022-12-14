logo
Huobi Token (HT) Leaves Investors With Strong Returns, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set to Overtake in Presale

Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency that’s suffered as a result of the market drops in recent months. Smaller altcoins such as Huobi Token (HT) have also felt the pinch. 

Huobi Token token holders have sought to diversify their portfolios as a result of the market collapse, seeking alternatives such as the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

A total of $400,000 worth of ORBN was sold in the first two days of the presale, demonstrating that the market is seeking further utility in addition to strong contenders like Huobi Token, in favor of other projects with real-world use cases, such as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). 

Orbeon Protocol is currently in phase 3 of its presale and experts say a 6000% increase in that price will happen by the time the presale ends

Huobi Token (HT)

Huobi Token is the native token of the Huobi exchange. Established in 2013, this Chinese marketplace serves more than 30 countries worldwide. Huobi Token (HT) is the native currency of the Huobi exchange and may be used for voting and transactions. 

There is no requirement to utilize Huobi Token (HT), even if it is the preferred method of payment. However, HT is having trouble competing in this tough market since other, better-known cryptocurrency exchanges provide similar token perks to their customers.

The Huobi Token got a nice boost in October, when Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun, who is best known for his pivotal role in the TRON blockchain project, was appointed to the Huobi board as an adviser. The result was a 60% boost in the value of Huobi Token. 

The short-term outlook for Huobi Token is bright, but it faces greater competition from other tokens on the market, making the medium- and long-term outlooks less clear. Lately, it has not been very encouraging to its investors. 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new project already making waves in the cryptocurrency industry. Its presale, which began at the end of October and is scheduled to continue through January 2023, is already shattering records.

Orbeon Protocol has garnered a lot of interest so far, perhaps due to the captivating and original premise it offers. Orbeon Protocol’s ultimate aim is to shake up the highly exclusive venture capital market by welcoming new and emerging companies to the investment platform, where they may seek funding from the cryptocurrency industry’s investors.

Orbeon Protocol has created fractionalized NFTs backed by the fundraising startup’s equity, and these NFTs will be available for purchase by everyday investors for as little as $1. 

By going straight to the investors rather than going through investment banks, hedge funds, or ultra-wealthy people, startups now have a much greater chance of successfully raising the capital they need. 

ORBN holders are entitled to a wide range of privileges including staking incentives, voting and governance rights, and reduced transaction fees among others. 

The practical utility of the Orbeon ecosystem continues to attract more investors to the platform, hence the rapid growth of the ORBN token while still in the presale phase. ORBN has already shot up from $0.004 to $0.030 in a matter of weeks, and analysts predict it could rise as high as $0.24 by the end of presale.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
