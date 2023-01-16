2022’s crypto market was a cocktail of fear, uncertainty, and doubt as investors watched the prices of cryptocurrencies plunge to all-time lows. Various well-established crypto firms collapsed in a wave of bankruptcy that seemed to swallow up all the industry’s optimism.

While many expect good tidings as the new year unfolds, experts predict Cardano’s (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to be the crypto projects to watch in 2023.

Moreover, (ORBN) is currently in the first phase of its presale and already increased by 987%. Could these projects change the tide and end crypto winter?

Find out more in this article.

What is Orbeon Protocol?

Orbeon Protocol is a launchpad and investment platform designed to disrupt the venture capital industry. You can think of Orbeon Protocol as a decentralized crowdfunding platform where startups can raise funds and engage with their communities through NFT-based rewards and equity in their company. Therefore, if a company is successful, investors can benefit financially through tokenized ownership of the firm. Orbeon Protocol is built to give anyone a sit at the table and the ability to invest in new projects and technologies.

With an investment starting at $1, Orbeon Protocol users can invest in a brand they believe in and get rewarded both financially and through tokenized ownership of the firm.

Experts have already forecast a 6000% return as Orbeon Protocol as the platform is built to be interoperable with other blockchains. It also comes with safety features called the “Fill or Kill” switch, which is built into a smart contract to protect investors when a project fails to achieve its goals.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a decentralized blockchain platform that aims to provide a more secure and sustainable infrastructure for the development and execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). It was created by IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong), a research and development company that is also responsible for maintaining and upgrading the platform.

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency is called ADA. Currently priced at $0.32, ADA has had a few breakout moments with a 24% gain in the past week. As investor sentiment continues to fuel appetite for ADA, experts predict increased use cases for ADA as reports revealed ADA entering the top ten most used coins list.

ADA’s blockchain network also has a strong focus on governance and community involvement, with a system in place for stakeholders to vote on protocol updates and funding proposals. This allows for a more decentralized decision-making process, as opposed to a small group of individuals having control over the direction of the project.

According to market analysts, one of the key features that sets Cardano apart from other blockchain platforms is its use of a unique consensus protocol designed to be more energy-efficient. This is important because as the use of decentralized applications and the metaverse grows, energy consumption is expected to become a major concern.

Conclusion

Despite the bear market, Orbeon Protocol and Cardano are some of the most popular platforms that crypto investors need to look out for in 2023.

With further technological advancements, projects that support the development of a metaverse in an energy-efficient and decentralized manner will improve their services and therefore drive more interest.

Plus, with Orbeon Protocol’s unique twist on venture capital, firms in the crypto space will have easy access to capital thus enabling them to build all sorts of dApps.

You can join Orebeon Protocol’s ongoing presale and discover newly launched startups to invest in.

