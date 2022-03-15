A lot of investors prefer trading crypto as it is a very volatile asset. If you take out time and understand the market right then trading cryptocurrency will provide you higher returns compared to conventional investments. Traders of crypto frequently have one of the goals such as accumulating Bitcoin or making some profit in USD. In a cryptocurrency bull market, it will be challenging to increase Bitcoin value. For tracking the value of Bitcoin in your portfolio, you will be able to trade altcoins against it on some crypto exchanges such as Coinbase Pro.

By trading crypto actively, you will risk losing the cryptocurrency to the market. As prices of cryptocurrency are volatile, it will never be uncommon for any trader to lose their money fast while trading cryptos. Thus many cryptocurrency traders only HODL the Bitcoin.

Trading steps of cryptocurrency

Check out the steps of trading cryptocurrency mentioned below to do it safely.

Create a brokerage account:

You need to create a brokerage account to trade cryptocurrency.

The most popular ones are Coinbase and Gemini.

They come with a simple and convenient user interface.

You will have many altcoins to select from.

For creating an account, you will require providing personal identification information to the cryptocurrency brokerage similar to opening your account with any stock brokerage.

A few common information you must provide when setting up the account are address, email address, date of birth, and Social Security Number.

Add funds to the account:

After signing up with a cryptocurrency brokerage, you will require connecting your bank account.

Most cryptocurrency brokerages offer funding via debit cards or wire transfers.

The latter is usually the cheapest option for funding your account.

It is also free of cost on Gemini and Coinbase.

Select a cryptocurrency for investment:

Highly active cryptocurrency traders allocate a lot of their capital to Ethereum and Bitcoin.

These two cryptocurrencies are very predictably compared to smaller ones.

So trading with any technical indicator will be easier.

A lot of cryptocurrency traders allocate a part of their capital to mainly smaller altcoins.

Small mid-market capital cryptocurrencies are riskier compared to large-market capital cryptocurrencies.

They also provide a higher upside prospective.

Many small ones have increased more than 1000% within a few months and made them look like an alluring investment for investors who are risk-tolerant.

Choose a perfect strategy:

You can choose from many trading indicators.

Most traders consider various factors when they buy and sell crypto.

If you just started to invest, you may wish to consider buying some reliable crypto trading courses.

Many popular choices will teach you ways of investing in foreign currency and other items such as crypto.

Check out reviews and consider signing up and changing the trading approach.

Experienced traders will have a proper strategy for trading stocks.

These strategies are used commonly for cryptos.

Some strategies focus upon the psychology behind the sentiment of the market.

Thus it works well for cryptos.

Store the crypto:

While trading the crypto actively, you must store the funds on the crypto exchange for accessing them.

If you buy the crypto for holding them for mid-term to long term then you must have a crypto wallet.

They are software or hardware wallets and are secure.

However, hardware ones offer high security because they store the digital asset offline on a physical device.

There are many options for software wallets too that can be used for free.

Some mobile wallets make use of secure authentication for protecting cryptos and offering great security in comparison to other crypto wallets available in the market.

You can also directly buy, sell or earn interest on them from the wallet.

Conclusion

Crypto trading is frequently seen as high risk compared to stock trading. However, it depends on what crypto or stocks you will be trading and the ways you will be trading it. Trading options or penny stocks will be equally risky compared to trading crypto. Before you trade crypto, you must be aware that you will be risking losing money to the market. If you have faith in the crypto future, holding it for long period will be more beneficial than attempting to time the market. Here you will know how entrepreneurs use Bitcoin.