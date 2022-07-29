How to Spot a Rogue Casino Online: How to Avoid Being Scammed

Playing online casino games is exciting and fun, but it can also be scary, especially if you’re new to gambling. That’s why you need to know how to spot a rogue casino; how to avoid being scammed. With the rise of internet casinos and online gambling sites, hundreds of new operators have set up shop in the last few years. While some may be legitimate, others are likely operating illegally and could be fronts for established syndicates or criminal gangs trying to cash in on players. Scammers take advantage of this by creating fake websites that pretend to be real-world casinos. They may even create look-a-like software that looks convincing enough for you not to question it. Needless to say, as with any type of gambling, there is risk involved when playing at an unlicensed site or app—even if it doesn’t look like one from the outside (many are so similar in appearance that you might not even realize they’re not the real thing). Here’s how to spot a rogue casino and how to avoid being scammed while playing online casino games.

Research the Site Before You Play

When researching a casino site, make sure you check if it’s a real company legally registered in a state with a number of licenses that can be usually check with the local authorities. If it’s not, you could be playing at an illegal casino and potentially losing your money to the owners of the fake site. There are a number of licenses released by different authorities, but you can generally differentiate between non aams casinos and aams casinos. For the former they’ve been vetted by the Italian regulation body (ADM). Non aams casino simply mean that they operate tanks to a foreign country license. If you do spot a legitimate company, look up the names of the owners and find out their identities and the address where they are based. More information about non aams licensing at non-aams.it.

Check for a Physical Address

You can send a letter with a request for proof of identity or a bank deposit with a physical address, but if the address is not real, you have no legal way to request proof of identity or to force the site to deposit your winnings with your bank. Some rogue sites claim to be based in another country, such as the U.S., but are in fact based in a different country altogether. This can be a tip-off that the site is fraudulent. If you want to confirm the address, ask the site to confirm a physical address or a registered business address. If it can’t, it’s probably not a real business.

Ask for Proof of Identity and Bank Deposits

When playing at a real casino, you can request proof of identity and a bank deposit. This means you can contact the casino and ask to see proof of your account and the amount in your account. It’s important to note that you can’t make a request for your bank to fund your account, though—the casino (or in this case, the site you’re playing on) has that power. If the casino doesn’t have the funds, it will have to deposit your winnings. If you want to confirm the proof of identity, ask the casino to confirm a physical address or a registered business address. If you want to confirm the amount in your account, ask the casino how much is in your account. If the casino can’t confirm either information, it’s probably not a real casino.

Conclusion

Online casino games are a great way to pass the time, while also potentially making some extra money. However, it’s important to know how to spot a rogue casino and how to avoid being scammed. If you’re not sure about a site, check it out from the outside. Find out if it has a physical address. Find out if it has a license from a government authority or a physical address. If it does, you can know for certain it’s a legitimate company. Stay alert and report any suspected scammers to help keep online casino space more safe for everyone.