AroundB is back again with the next edition of The Conference. Exchanges! This time, it will be presenting an event for DeFi and TradFi experts dedicated to the future of DEX adoption.

The Conference. Exchanges: How to DEX will be held in the beautiful city of Amsterdam on the 21st of April, 2022.

This educational and networking event will be bringing together a community of finance experts from both DeFi and TradFi, who believe in the potential of blockchain, DeFi, and DEX technologies.

The Conference.Exchanges: How to DEX key topics include:

The legal framework around crypto market making

An exchanges overview, including determining which is best for clients

Determining how token holders’ structure will impact trading

Delving into traditional and crypto market making, with experience joining Edge Technologies

Uniswap v3 and concentrated liquidity, including new approaches for AMM

Digital asset funds, market makers, trading & investment firms, liquidity providers, hedge funds & DeFi protocols representatives alike, will meet at this conference.

The title sponsor of the “How to DEX” event is Peanut project. Peanut provides DEX solutions for liquidity management, algorithmic trading, and MEV protection.

Ethereum Foundation’s DevConnect week runs at the same week, guaranteeing a targeted audience for your solutions and business.

All profits from this event, from sponsorship participation, will be donated to Ukrainian Fund “Palianytsia”, made by crypto enthusiasts.

By making this event happen, all supporters will help the Ukrainian people, who are fighting against global evil- Putin’s regime and Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Subscribe to our social networks on Telegram and Twitter to stay up to date.

To become a partner, sponsor, or speaker, contact us via email at: hello@theconference.exchange