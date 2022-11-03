How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Casino When You’re New to Online Gambling

When it comes to online gambling, the range of experiences available is ever-growing and always entertaining.

The trouble is that the amount of choice is so huge that it’s likely to intimidate newcomers, especially where crypto casinos are concerned.

It’s easier to pick a site to play on if you know what to look for, so here are the main aspects which make a Bitcoin casino worthy of your time to get you started.

Check up on game variety

Some crypto casinos are limited to just one or two types of gambling, which is fine if you’re into the games on offer, but won’t be ideal if you prefer to switch between different experiences to keep things interesting.

The good news is that the best casinos will have all sorts of ways to play, including traditional casino games from throughout history, as well as slots, sports betting and much more besides.

See which currencies are supported

As you’d expect, Bitcoin is one of the most widely accepted tokens on the crypto casino scene. But not everyone has the means or inclination to use this particular asset to place bets, and so compatibility with other mainstream coins is not unusual.

If you’ve already got an extensive crypto portfolio, selecting an online casino that accepts currency aside from Bitcoin might be worthwhile.

Look for great welcome bonuses

All online casinos try to tempt new customers to sign up by giving them incentives for opening an account.

These bonuses usually come in the form of a deposit match, but can also include things like free spins on slots, free bets on sporting events, and so forth.

Visiting a site like CryptocurrencyCodes.com is the quickest way to see all of the latest and greatest welcome bonuses in the same place, so that you don’t have to visit each Bitcoin casino separately to check up on their offers.

Read user reviews

You don’t just have to trust the claims of a casino site when deciding to sign up. All well-known, well-liked sites will have plenty of user reviews going into more detail about what they’re like to use, and whether there are any pitfalls as well as selling points to be aware of.

Indeed your research might also reveal that a site you’re considering using isn’t up to scratch, whether that’s in terms of its customer service, the fairness of its games, or anything else. It only takes a few seconds to find out the truth with an online search.

Consider device performance

You’ll probably want to access a Bitcoin casino site from more than one device, and so how well it performs on the gadgets you choose to use will impact your overall enjoyment.

So don’t just visit the casino from your desktop or laptop, but also use your smartphone as part of the process of picking where to play, because some sites are better optimized for portable devices than others.

Another point to make is that there may well be an official smartphone app which supports the crypto casino of your choice, just as there are apps for crypto trading platforms. In that case, you still need to check that it runs smoothly on your handset, because differences in hardware do mean that some people will be in a better position than others.

Conclusion

The last thing you need to realize about the Bitcoin casino sector is that the variety plays into your hands. If you start playing on a site but it doesn’t meet expectations, you can always open an account elsewhere, while enjoying the benefits of new player bonuses all over again.