DeFi (Decentralised Finance) is our present and our future.

Understanding Defi…

Where we have crypto assets – like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), we can have Defi too. “Nodes” is the term used to describe the distributed network of people that operate and maintain crypto assets like digital currency.

These nodes use cryptography, which is the discipline of encoding and decoding information that leads to a system of verifiable and secure transaction possibilities.

Decentralized Finance is built on a distributed foundation.

In this case, rather than having a blockchain host just a crypto asset, DeFi has them host financial services too.

Smart contracts are the key to supporting these kinds of services, executing and performing actions.

In the metaverse, Ethereum is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) names and blockchains. The Ethereum System can run smart contracts and it is the hub of the world’s largest Defi ecosystem. Fantom (FTM), Uniswap (UNI), and Aquasis Protocol (AQS) all run on the Ethereum Blockchain.

AQUASIS PROTOCOL ($AQS) – Joins the Crypto Kingdom

With the help of the stable yield-bearing protocol, Aquasis Protocol ($AQS) is designing and building a hub of savings and payment solutions in DeFi. The services offered by Aquasis Protocol are triggered by users buying assets, investing, or deposits in the system. The concept is to provide customers with a riskless deposit alternative in which they can deposit USDC and spend the yields they receive through a stable annual percentage yield (APY) value derived from a high-yielding savings protocol. The protocol will work to operate with sustainable and seamless interchange between value providers and their clients through customized deposit contracts enabled by yield redirection, which will be possible through our platform.

Aquasis Protocol is going to run on top of the world-renowned Ethereum Blockchain and will work in conjunction with a high-yielding savings protocol with the intent to develop and establish fast and sustainable transactions.

The integration of advanced DeFi architecture as the fundamental concept and technology for developing intuitive payments and savings platforms for all players in the ecosystem is a long-term goal for Aquasis Protocol.

AQS utility ERC-20 token will be sold at a fixed price of $0.20 and, based on market analysis, network functions and prospects, it is predicted to create a stir in the crypto-verse.

Ethereum (ETH)? No, FANTOM (FTM)

The Fantom Foundation (FTM), together with its offset OPERA, operating on the crypto markets since 2018, has been ever-growing and acquiring strength and solidity as one of the major platforms involved with digital assets.

Fantom, with its native token FTM, is the Layer-1 blockchain that’s easy to use, friendly, and fast, claiming to have reduced the transaction speed to under 2 seconds, reaching its goal of faster and smarter transactions (like Solana).

Fantom, is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This simplifies the creation of DApps for the Fantom blockchain.

Only a year ago 1 FTM was traded for $0.02, the current day price has increased to over $1.30, ranking #41 on coinmarketcap.

UNISWAP (UNI) – Leading Defi

Uniswap claims to be the “leading decentralized crypto trading protocol in the Web 3.0 dimension.”

In terms of decentralization, Uniswap Exchange is up there with the biggest. Hayden Adams (one of the Ethereum developers) is behind the creation of Uniswap (UNI), he’s surely someone who knows what he’s doing!

When it comes to Defi Applications, the interest is surging and it shows clearly in market analysis with Investors directing their attention and capital to Uniswap (UNI) coin (launched in September 2020).

Uniswap (UNI) has been on an upward trend and it is currently ranking #25 on coinmarketcap website.

