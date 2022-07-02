High Utility Tokens With Stable Cryptocurrency Prices 

As the cryptocurrency market goes through one of its most historic collapses, the questions on the lips of many revolve around tokens to buy and earn steady profits.

But as research has shown, such cryptocurrencies must also offer real-life applications and utility. Curve DAO (CRV), Logarithm Finance (LOG), and Klaytn (KLAY) offer all these features.

Curve DAO (CRV) Is The DeFi King

Curve DAO (CRV) is the native asset of one of the world’s largest decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, Curve Finance.

Curve Finance is a decentralised exchange used to trade cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins, without the need for intermediaries. It runs on the Ethereum Protocol and is designed for swapping stablecoins.

You would need an Ethereum Wallet with some funds, and then you can begin to swap different stablecoins at low fees and slippage.

It features a unique pricing formula that makes it an excellent option for swapping different tokenized versions of a coin.

CRV was designed to offer liquidity to the Curve platform while encouraging participation in its governance process and enabling voting on important decisions and potential changes to the protocol.

It is worth mentioning that CRV has managed to maintain relative stability despite the general fall in cryptocurrency prices.

Klatyn (KLAY) Introduces You To The Metaverse

Klaytn (KLAY) is a public blockchain with a focus on the creator economy, gamefi, and the metaverse.

Launched by the Kakao Corp in June 2019, Klatyn is an open-source and business-oriented blockchain designed to stimulate the efforts of businesses in creating and customising their service-oriented blockchains.

Klaytn aims to offer excellent performance, interoperability, decentralisation, and scalability to all crypto holders seeking to develop their businesses or work in the cryptocurrency market.

Klatyn (KLAY) shares similarities with the Ethereum (ETH) network, and it uses an advanced version of an Instanbul BFT, which often acts as an alternative for blockchain’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

The platform also utilises a Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT), allowing crypto users to operate using its integrated blockchain performances.

Klatyn’s native token is KLAY, and its primary objective is to facilitate transactions and other applications within the crypto network (i.e., payments and exchanges that run within the Klaytn ecosystem).

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) To Become A Metaverse Giant

LOG is the governance and utility ERC-20 token of Logarithmic Finance, a platform that aims to offer swap solutions that Web 3.0 technology will need to integrate decentralised finance.

It is based on Layer-III swap technology and designed to offer fast and secure swap transactions for DeFi platforms. It supports cross-chain collaborations and enhances efficiency for different transactions.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) uses homomorphic encryption crypto technology to power innovative technologies and ensure the security of transactions, placing LOG ahead of its competition.

LOG presale is generating buzz for its innovative solutions, solid road map, and security infrastructure. There’s also more in how it involves its users and holders. As a token holder, you get to join the LOG DAO community and help to stimulate democracy, community engagement, and fundraising.

But most important, LOG holders will be entitled to various discounts and perks as the platform grows.

LOG provides liquidity pools across different blockchains, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Tezos (XTZ).

LOG token holders will have access to a portion of pool fees, while users will get a chance to stake LOG tokens to earn more money. Token holders will enjoy governance rights, access to exclusive pools, staking privileges, increased returns, and improved swap ratios.

LOG is an access token that entitles the users to exclusive privileges within the protocol, in which case users are classified into different tiers and granted a different set of privileges to utilise the protocol, based on the quantity of tokens tiers.

Although your wallet would highly benefit from CRV and Klay, by purchasing LOG you have a reliable financial buffer in case of future dips in cryptocurrency prices.

